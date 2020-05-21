The YouTube tips channel for people without dads is giving people feelings

Rob Kenney’s dad walked out on him and his seven siblings when Rob was just 14 years old, so he knows what it’s like to do without the kind of guidance that often comes from a father figure.

He told shatteredmagazine.net that his mother had turned to alcohol due to the stress of her life, so his 23-year-old brother became his stand-in parent.

Now a married father of two happy adults, Rob is the brains – and the brawn – behind the YouTube channel “Dad, how do I?”

Photographer and filmmaker Faisal ‘Tre’ Shah told Twitter about the resource.

Found a YouTube channel of this guy who's Dad walked out on him when he was 12. Now a dad to two (adult) kids himself, he's made a YouTube Channel called "Dad, How Do I?" – where he makes maintenance videos for people with no Dads. His channel: https://t.co/HCx6KeYdW7 pic.twitter.com/4D6lfu0yLs — Bruce Wayne | The Wizard (@FaisalTreShah) May 17, 2020

The channel aims to fill a gap for young adults growing up without having a dad to show them things like how to fasten a tie, how to shave and a whole range of basic maintenance skills.

Mums can totally teach their children this stuff, and often do, but the guy’s heart is clearly in the right place.

The story hit people right in the feels.

I'm sorry but I'm crying SO MUCH this is SO NICE https://t.co/uv896QngUJ — Coffee Mommy ✨ (@ventihibiscus) May 19, 2020

be the dad you never had. words to live by for us that grew up without one. gotta let shit like that motivate you. respect. https://t.co/AWsyyTS6fB — Crittxr (@Crittxr) May 19, 2020

swear to sweet baby jesus, i will sob https://t.co/Hcqyd18MOn — Brittany Joiner (@BrittanyJoiner_) May 19, 2020

I know gendered parental roles are bullshit but this made me emotional tbh🤧 https://t.co/mrnwHR4WoR — Shenwei (they/them) 張軒瑋 (@theshenners) May 20, 2020

Faisal did a bit of digging and found this subreddit, where people can post stuff to get a bit of that unconditional praise that mums are often so good at.

There's also a subreddit I found called r/MomForAMinute where people worldwide who are missing a female role model or a "mother figure" in their life can post about their issues/rants. Then other mums comment back giving them motherly advice/support. – https://t.co/9TIR2MP5Ut — Bruce Wayne | The Wizard (@FaisalTreShah) May 18, 2020

There might be something in our eyes again.

Rob’s YouTube channel now has more than a million subscribers, at the time of writing, largely thanks to Faisal giving it a push, and he shared this lovely thank you video.

409,000 subs now, and he's just posted a thank you video. And with that, I'm gonna wrap up the thread here. Be kind to people. ☺️https://t.co/Xr4OcLq7vG — Bruce Wayne | The Wizard (@FaisalTreShah) May 20, 2020

Good to see he does dad jokes as well as repairs.

