This dad and daughter’s lockdown costume game is as strong as it gets

Although the Spanish lockdown has been loosened, it has been in place since the 15th of March and that must seem like an eternity for children like three-year-old Mara from Puertollano.

However, her dad, Jaime, has been making things a little more entertaining for her by making their daily trip to take out the rubbish into a costume parade, and their dress-up game is very strong.

Like this, for instance.

Or this …

You can view Jaime and Mara’s costume videos on his Instagram page here but these screengrabs will give you a good idea of the treat that awaits.

Former basketball player, now TV presenter, Rex Chapman shared a short medley of some of their costumes.

In order to entertain his daughter who is bored during quarantine they go to the garbage every day together — wearing different costumes. Dads, bruh.🌎❤️pic.twitter.com/pGLbgL2T77 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 17, 2020

With more than 2.5m views in a day, Jaime and Mara’s story is clearly just the wholesome content we need to salve our tired souls.

READ MORE

An elderly neighbour appealed for help in the lockdown and people love what happened next

Source Jaime H/T Rex Chapman Image Jaime