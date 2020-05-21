The coronavirus briefings have been given opening and closing credits and they’re brilliant

The government’s daily coronavirus briefings have become entirely predictable. It’s a pretty much safe bet that Boris Johnson won’t turn up, and it’s an even safer bet that whoever takes his place won’t answer the question.

So we’re grateful to @Darren_Dutton who’s livened them up with some closing (and opening) credits and they’re brilliant.

Apologies. I don't seem to be able to stop making end credits for the daily coronavirus briefings. pic.twitter.com/nu4tcCOcnM — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 20, 2020

I dunno, maybe the daily briefing needs a rousing opening credits sequence to liven it up a bit#coronavirus #COVID19 #coronavirusuk pic.twitter.com/LbRix8OQht — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 16, 2020

Any chance with the next one you include 'Rostrum camera – ken Morse'? — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 20, 2020

Hearing this theme tune has a Pavlovian effect on me. I instantly put on a pair of A-Team pyjamas and go to bed before Dad gets home. — Jim Howells (@jimmyhowzer) May 20, 2020

I love this but it needs this footage of Matt Hancock doing parkour https://t.co/hjQPvi6Q51 https://t.co/vsAmGj7RDu — James Shield (@jshield) May 16, 2020

Oh man. If I'd known that footage existed it would've been a no brainer. Maybe I can add some Six Million Dollar Man sound effects to it. — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 16, 2020

We’re with @daraobriain.

This is quite brilliant. https://t.co/HrTauiumbr — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) May 20, 2020

And you can follow Darren on Twitter here.

Woken up to an avalanche of lovely comments and new followers. I'm really glad that end credit video has cheered people up. And just a reminder (especially for anyone hiring right now) that I've been making this stuff for MANY YEARS.

10 years since this: https://t.co/VNhIznNbXv — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 21, 2020

