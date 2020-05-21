The coronavirus briefings have been given opening and closing credits and they’re brilliant

The government’s daily coronavirus briefings have become entirely predictable. It’s a pretty much safe bet that Boris Johnson won’t turn up, and it’s an even safer bet that whoever takes his place won’t answer the question.

So we’re grateful to @Darren_Dutton who’s livened them up with some closing (and opening) credits and they’re brilliant.

Wonderful!

We’re with @daraobriain.

And you can follow Darren on Twitter here.

Source @Darren_Dutton