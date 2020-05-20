This crane driver winding up a sunbather with his shadow is a childish delight

This is an absolute delight, a crane driver who spotted someone sunbathing below and, well, have a watch for yourself.

SOUND UP! Because the commentary and the laughter is brilliant. And try not to fast forward, the anticipation makes it even better …

Gotta love crane drivers 😂 ur blockin my sun 😂😎 fuck off u mug pic.twitter.com/fPJIxtl3Ct — LittleMrMillwall (@Lacestotight) May 19, 2020

Surely the most fun you can have with a crane (arguably a low bar, we know, but it’s been cleared by some distance …)

Absolutely 100% can get behind this level of commitment to pettiness. pic.twitter.com/kCVneJYJsO — Elliot Eastwick (@Faycebuk) May 20, 2020

the crane driver is just SO DELIGHTED!! Absolute glee 🙂 — So Camera. Much Click. Wow! (she/her) (@BlueRoseNZ) May 20, 2020

100% job satisfaction — Mr Brown (@MrBrownsEtc) May 20, 2020

So childish, so funny 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/UQaKjbq3lO — Lady Lindy loo (@TheRealLinda) May 20, 2020

I’m laughing way more than I should at this. But, when you’re that high up all on your own, then what a better way to while away the hours?! 😂😂😂👍 — Paddy O’Brien (@wolfetone98) May 20, 2020

Source @Lacestotight