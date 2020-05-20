This crane driver winding up a sunbather with his shadow is a childish delight

This is an absolute delight, a crane driver who spotted someone sunbathing below and, well, have a watch for yourself.

SOUND UP! Because the commentary and the laughter is brilliant. And try not to fast forward, the anticipation makes it even better …

Surely the most fun you can have with a crane (arguably a low bar, we know, but it’s been cleared by some distance …)

Source @Lacestotight