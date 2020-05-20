This crane driver winding up a sunbather with his shadow is a childish delight
This is an absolute delight, a crane driver who spotted someone sunbathing below and, well, have a watch for yourself.
SOUND UP! Because the commentary and the laughter is brilliant. And try not to fast forward, the anticipation makes it even better …
Gotta love crane drivers 😂 ur blockin my sun 😂😎 fuck off u mug pic.twitter.com/fPJIxtl3Ct
Surely the most fun you can have with a crane (arguably a low bar, we know, but it’s been cleared by some distance …)
Absolutely 100% can get behind this level of commitment to pettiness. pic.twitter.com/kCVneJYJsO
the crane driver is just SO DELIGHTED!!
Absolute glee 🙂
The ultimate shade thrower. pic.twitter.com/lu2oq1gSob
100% job satisfaction
So childish, so funny 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/UQaKjbq3lO
I’m laughing way more than I should at this. But, when you’re that high up all on your own, then what a better way to while away the hours?! 😂😂😂👍
