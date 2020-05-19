This takedown of a Priti Patel Covid-19 press conference is beautifully done

People lip-syncing the absolute incompetence of so many people in authority these days has become a bit of a thing in the pandemic and very welcome it is too. Not the idiots in charge, the lip-syncing bit.

And here is a classic of the genre, Meggie Foster giving this Priti Patel Covid-19 press conference entirely the treatment it deserves.

Here are just some of the things people had to say about it.

And here are a few Meggie Foster made earlier.

Source @meggiefoster