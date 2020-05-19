This takedown of a Priti Patel Covid-19 press conference is beautifully done

People lip-syncing the absolute incompetence of so many people in authority these days has become a bit of a thing in the pandemic and very welcome it is too. Not the idiots in charge, the lip-syncing bit.

And here is a classic of the genre, Meggie Foster giving this Priti Patel Covid-19 press conference entirely the treatment it deserves.

I Feel Priti pic.twitter.com/I0hEZ7O6GS — Meggie Foster (@meggiefoster) May 19, 2020

Here are just some of the things people had to say about it.

No one top this dragging of Priti Patel. Ever. 🤣 https://t.co/XaquNN34wQ — Kerry-Anne Mendoza (@TheMendozaWoman) May 19, 2020

I’ve watched this eleventy-seven times 😂🤣😂 — Reynard 💎🦊🇵🇸🌹#NHS (@vulp_es) May 19, 2020

I love this new genre. https://t.co/9Ix4iMbQqg — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 19, 2020

These videos are fantastic! — Tom Lees (@tom_lees) May 19, 2020

And here are a few Meggie Foster made earlier.

Diane Does Digits pic.twitter.com/Tzu70Q56dI — Meggie Foster (@meggiefoster) May 15, 2020

Caroline Flint vs. Emily Thornberry pic.twitter.com/so6Vl3HiIr — Meggie Foster (@meggiefoster) May 13, 2020

Follow @meggiefoster on Twitter here!

READ MORE

Priti Patel struggled to report the number of Covid-19 tests – our threevety-eleven favourite responses

AND STILL MORE

Trump’s weird medical advice is even funnier when it’s lip-synced by a comedian

Source @meggiefoster