Trump’s weird medical advice is even funnier when it’s lip-synced by a comedian

People have been reeling at Donald Trump’s latest suggestions for potential cures for Covid-19, which involve *checks notes* finding a way to get UV light into the body, or injecting disinfectant.

from Andy Samberg GIFs via Gfycat

Comedian Sarah Cooper added an extra layer to his briefing, with this hilarious lip-sync she shared on TikTok.

She posted the link to Twitter, where it’s been viewed more than two million times in seven hours – at the time of writing.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

This is incredible — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2020

You nearly killed me w/ this… my coffee went down the wrong pipe, I spit it on my keyboard, and now I'm coughing like I have COVID-19… — Terrence A. McKelvey, CFP®, ChFC® (@Terrence_CFP) April 24, 2020

We’d love Sarah to do all of Trump’s briefings – instead of him.

READ MORE

Donald Trump wants to put UV light and disinfectant into Covid-19 patients – 12 stunned responses

Source Sarah Cooper Sarah Cooper, Aaron Rupar