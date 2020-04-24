Trump’s weird medical advice is even funnier when it’s lip-synced by a comedian
People have been reeling at Donald Trump’s latest suggestions for potential cures for Covid-19, which involve *checks notes* finding a way to get UV light into the body, or injecting disinfectant.
Comedian Sarah Cooper added an extra layer to his briefing, with this hilarious lip-sync she shared on TikTok.
She posted the link to Twitter, where it’s been viewed more than two million times in seven hours – at the time of writing.
How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020
This is incredible
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2020
— Kirk J. Nason 🌎 🚗🔌🔋 (@KirkNason) April 24, 2020
You nearly killed me w/ this… my coffee went down the wrong pipe, I spit it on my keyboard, and now I'm coughing like I have COVID-19…
— Terrence A. McKelvey, CFP®, ChFC® (@Terrence_CFP) April 24, 2020
We’d love Sarah to do all of Trump’s briefings – instead of him.
