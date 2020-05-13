Prince Charles has been fretting about the cheese industry – 7 Caerphilly chosen responses

It’s good to know that the coronavirus is bringing us all a sense of solidarity in the battle to stay alert to the invisible mugger that is holding us all hostage. Apologies for the criminally mixed metaphor.

Even the Royals have the same worries – or so we thought.

The Prince of Wales says it is "deeply troubling" the #coronavirus pandemic could risk destroying British cheese https://t.co/jwbFVfqT7S — SkyNews (@SkyNews) May 11, 2020

Hmmm. If only there were some kind of public forum where people could tell the future king what they think of his priorities. Oh …

Prince Charles’ brother: *is wanted for questioning by the FBI over his relationship with a convicted sex offender* Prince Charles: Cheese: *is in danger* Prince Charles: “THIS IS VERY FUCKING TROUBLING INDEED.” https://t.co/pf7jKzvOAY — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 11, 2020

More than 50k plebs dead, but it's the fucking cheese that they're worried about. https://t.co/GkOQR6zUP3 — WG Saraband 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@wgsaraband) May 11, 2020

Worrying about the state of your effin' cheese during a global pandemic is not a Gouda look https://t.co/RFwKKREA9o — Ciarán MacAirt (@ciaranmacairt) May 12, 2020

With a sort of inevitability, the combination of cheese and royalty led to this.

Maybe his brother could recommend which cheese Pizza Express use. — Ali Tayyab 💙 (@AliTayyabComedy) May 11, 2020

People just won’t let it brie.

