Prince Charles has been fretting about the cheese industry – 7 Caerphilly chosen responses

It’s good to know that the coronavirus is bringing us all a sense of solidarity in the battle to stay alert to the invisible mugger that is holding us all hostage. Apologies for the criminally mixed metaphor.

Even the Royals have the same worries – or so we thought.

Hmmm. If only there were some kind of public forum where people could tell the future king what they think of his priorities. Oh …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

With a sort of inevitability, the combination of cheese and royalty led to this.

People just won’t let it brie.

Source Sky News Image The Royal Family Channel, @alanaharris on Unsplash