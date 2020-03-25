Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19 – 13 responses to make one feel better about oneself

Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19, although he is reported to be in good health and only displaying mild symptoms.

He’s also – don’t laugh – said to be ‘working from home’.

We wish him a speedy recovery, as we do everyone who has tested positive, obviously. But these 13 reactions well, they might make one feel a little better about oneself right now.

1.

If Prince Andrew could sweat I bet he’d be sweating right now — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 25, 2020

2.

Prince Charles has got coronavirus, which confirms that it's heirborn. Don't @ me. — Oonagh (@Okeating) March 25, 2020

3.

Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19. Prince Andrew suspected to have Co-Ed 16. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) March 25, 2020

4.

Prince Andrew says he doesn't have the coronavirus and has never had contact with Prince Charles as he has been self isolating in Woking Pizza Express. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 25, 2020

5.

Amazing disease, this covid-19. Seems primarily to target the likes of Prince Charles and Idris Elba, but not nurses, homeless people or carers. I wonder why that is? — Aditya Chakrabortty (@chakrabortty) March 25, 2020

6.

Prince Charles got a #covid19 test so quickly because he met the requirements – which are “being a member of the Royal family or the Tory party or just quite rich really” — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 25, 2020

7.

I love the idea of Prince Charles working from home, saying “so what do you do?” to a pot plant. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) March 25, 2020

8.

If Prince Charles is working from home now he’s got Corona I think Camilla should put a red ribbon across every door so that he can cut it when he walks through. — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP 🇬🇧 (@MarkFrancois12) March 25, 2020

9.

Does this mean Prince Charles will have to tap open his own boiled eggs? Truly, we have come the End Times. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 25, 2020

10.

I can’t believe Prince Charles ate a bat. — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 25, 2020

11.

what if #PrinceCharles organises a video of other royals in isolation singing the national anthem to raise morale — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) March 25, 2020

12.

But he was so careful??? https://t.co/4Oov1j7Q6z — John Rain CBE (@MrKenShabby) March 25, 2020

13.

Have the Daily Mail worked out how to blame Meghan Markle for Charles getting Covid yet? — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 25, 2020

Talking of which, we now go live to …

Piers Morgan trying to write an article about how it’s Meghan Markle’s fault that Prince Charles has coronavirus pic.twitter.com/WEPV4ugURe — 🦎 (@ShameIessFC) March 25, 2020

