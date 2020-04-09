People thought Victoria Derbyshire’s dress looked like coronavirus – because it did

Victoria Derbyshire is a national treasure, and we won’t hear otherwise. Against all odds, she managed to bring a little levity to the darkness of the news, albeit accidentally.

Victoria Derbyshire – I think these are daisies. 😊 pic.twitter.com/34ppgHXZeL — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 8, 2020

“I take your point, actually, now I look.”

That’s the most unexpected wardrobe malfunction we’ve seen recently. It certainly tickled tweeters.

Victoria Derbyshire styling out Coronavirus. 💃 https://t.co/WOUOCqxZWx — Stephanie Sowersby (@STEPHsowersby) April 8, 2020

BREAKING NEWS ! Victoria Derbyshire’s dress tests positive for coronavirus ! @VictoriaLIVE pic.twitter.com/0ZPuEEWWCD — VoxPopuli 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@VoxPopuli63) April 8, 2020

She may even have started a trend.

Amazing!! I want a Covid shirt!! https://t.co/qEu2T2hrbo — James Butler (@JamesEYFS) April 8, 2020

But we have to agree with Duncan Jones.

😂 good sport — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 9, 2020

