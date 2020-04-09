People thought Victoria Derbyshire’s dress looked like coronavirus – because it did

Victoria Derbyshire is a national treasure, and we won’t hear otherwise. Against all odds, she managed to bring a little levity to the darkness of the news, albeit accidentally.

“I take your point, actually, now I look.”

That’s the most unexpected wardrobe malfunction we’ve seen recently. It certainly tickled tweeters.

She may even have started a trend.

But we have to agree with Duncan Jones.

READ MORE

Victoria Derbyshire just did the ‘Jeremy C*nt’ thing and says ‘it’s normally men who say that’

Source @Haggis_UK Image
BBC, BBC