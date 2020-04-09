People thought Victoria Derbyshire’s dress looked like coronavirus – because it did
Victoria Derbyshire is a national treasure, and we won’t hear otherwise. Against all odds, she managed to bring a little levity to the darkness of the news, albeit accidentally.
Victoria Derbyshire – I think these are daisies. 😊 pic.twitter.com/34ppgHXZeL
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 8, 2020
“I take your point, actually, now I look.”
That’s the most unexpected wardrobe malfunction we’ve seen recently. It certainly tickled tweeters.
Gotta love @vicderbyshire
pic.twitter.com/JX7Tl9npgJ
— trevor beattie (@trevorbmbagency) April 8, 2020
Victoria Derbyshire styling out Coronavirus. 💃 https://t.co/WOUOCqxZWx
— Stephanie Sowersby (@STEPHsowersby) April 8, 2020
BREAKING NEWS !
Victoria Derbyshire’s dress tests positive for coronavirus ! @VictoriaLIVE pic.twitter.com/0ZPuEEWWCD
— VoxPopuli 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@VoxPopuli63) April 8, 2020
She may even have started a trend.
Amazing!! I want a Covid shirt!! https://t.co/qEu2T2hrbo
— James Butler (@JamesEYFS) April 8, 2020
But we have to agree with Duncan Jones.
😂 good sport
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 9, 2020
