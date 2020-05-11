The bad tea American mum has been at it again – and people are appalled

People can be very snippy about their tea – even whether milk goes in first or second, and it’s obviously first, so imagine how riled they can get when someone reinvents how it’s made altogether.

A TikTok user named @jchelle36 did exactly that a couple of months ago, and Twitter lost its mind. Here’s what she got up to that time.

I’m convinced America isn’t a real country, this shit has to be a reality tv show pic.twitter.com/bFhEwqpXwp — inabber (cult leader) (@iNabber69) March 5, 2020

As if that weren’t bad enough, she upped the ante with her idea of how to make a hot tea, and – well – just look at it.

BRITISH PEOPLE LOOK AWAY NOW pic.twitter.com/8a1CZgb20q — Lucy Nichol (@LucyENichol) May 7, 2020

Twitter was even less impressed than the last time.

I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE HORRIFIED!!! pic.twitter.com/BimeihifzZ — NotAWonderWoman⁷ (@onmy9thlife) May 5, 2020

This is the most abhorrent thing I have ever seen. If my American aunt does this or teaches my American cousins to do this I will defy the lock down and fly to Chicago to have words. https://t.co/XEZg3mCNas — T at Mummy Barrow (@MummyBarrow) May 7, 2020

THE FUCKING BLASPHEMY OF THIS https://t.co/3BnXmgOV1E — Mistress Evilyne – Onlyfans top 2.9% (@MsEvilyne) May 7, 2020

She’s not really gonna drink that, right? https://t.co/gvvnz466dV — Touré (@Toure) May 8, 2020

Finally, if the reactions of ordinary people weren’t enough to be certain that that was an abomination, this is what Yorkshire Tea had to say.

