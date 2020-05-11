The bad tea American mum has been at it again – and people are appalled

People can be very snippy about their tea – even whether milk goes in first or second, and it’s obviously first, so imagine how riled they can get when someone reinvents how it’s made altogether.

A TikTok user named @jchelle36 did exactly that a couple of months ago, and Twitter lost its mind. Here’s what she got up to that time.

As if that weren’t bad enough, she upped the ante with her idea of how to make a hot tea, and – well – just look at it.

Twitter was even less impressed than the last time.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Finally, if the reactions of ordinary people weren’t enough to be certain that that was an abomination, this is what Yorkshire Tea had to say.

Source @jchelle36 via @LucyENichol Image @jchelle36 via @LucyENichol