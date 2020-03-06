This mum’s guide to ‘how we make tea in America ‘ is 100% WTF

This mum’s guide to ‘how we make tea in America’ went viral because it’s so utterly bizarre and, frankly, terrifying.

Very possibly you already knew that Americans don’t use electric kettles (which appals some people) but, seriously, that’s nothing compared to what you’re about to see.

Where do you even begin? These people tried.

Apparently it’s sweet tea (they’re not kidding) and it’s a different thing to, you know, tea.

Well, maybe.

We’re with this person.

