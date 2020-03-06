This mum’s guide to ‘how we make tea in America ‘ is 100% WTF

This mum’s guide to ‘how we make tea in America’ went viral because it’s so utterly bizarre and, frankly, terrifying.

Very possibly you already knew that Americans don’t use electric kettles (which appals some people) but, seriously, that’s nothing compared to what you’re about to see.

I’m convinced America isn’t a real country, this shit has to be a reality tv show pic.twitter.com/bFhEwqpXwp — iNabber (@iNabber69) March 5, 2020

Where do you even begin? These people tried.

I can’t how much fucking sugar was that — henry (@bluesdoink) March 5, 2020

That ain’t tea that’s fuckin sugar water. For that much tea you would have to use at least like 7-10 tea bags depending on how much you want and how strong of a tea flavor you want. And that was way too much sugar for that amount of liquid — kass (@KassidyKW18) March 5, 2020

i dont even drink tea but thats vile — ًjordyn • LUCY DAY (@heartslux) March 5, 2020

They put sugar in that tea like they got free healthcare or some shit — depression.wav (@klancythewolf) March 6, 2020

Put that on a pan and you got caramel — -_- (@senpainaenae96) March 5, 2020

Apparently it’s sweet tea (they’re not kidding) and it’s a different thing to, you know, tea.

it’s only the crazy southerners i swear — bri =) (@godlovesbrianna) March 5, 2020

It's part of my culture here in the south. I like coffee and hot tea but occasionally I go for some sweet tea. It's normal for house holds to make tea in this way for their families. I think you need to understand that different parts of the USA have different norms and folkways. — Repzilla (@zillarage) March 6, 2020

Well, maybe.

That's not sweet tea. That's sweet water with a hint of tea. Like someone thought about tea near the water when making the sugar water. Needs more teabags.. (and less sugar but that's besides the point) — Liv (@LLIIVValittle) March 5, 2020

We’re with this person.

i've just woken up and my day is already ruined https://t.co/xNlLOnzatR — Daniel (@Patterrz) March 6, 2020

And you can find more @jchelle36 on TikTok here.

READ MORE

Australians are disgusted to learn that Americans don’t use electric kettles

Source iNabber69