This Daily Mail story about Germany’s response to Covid-19 is peak Daily Mail

This Daily Mail story about Germany’s response to Covid-19 is surely peak Daily Mail because, well, have a read for yourself.

‘The Daily Mail thinks Germans use scientific language rather than war metaphors to describe coronavirus because they *lost the Second World War*,’ says @hannahrosewoods who shared it over on Twitter.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

It must be tough to be a German right now and not having any WW2 rhetoric to fall back on, merely good science and competent leadership — Scotchtape (@ScottHaines19) May 7, 2020

And all this time I thought it was because they weren’t deranged bellends https://t.co/eP502sOR5Z — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) May 7, 2020

But it really is a new classic of the genre. https://t.co/SlW5Bcv6ES — Helene von Bismarck (@HeleneBismarck) May 7, 2020

Don't mind me; I'm just going to scream for the rest of eternity. https://t.co/iayk8kxhHA — Chris Kempshall (@ChrisKempshall) May 7, 2020

Source Twitter @hannahrosewoods