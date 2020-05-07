This Daily Mail story about Germany’s response to Covid-19 is peak Daily Mail
This Daily Mail story about Germany’s response to Covid-19 is surely peak Daily Mail because, well, have a read for yourself.
‘The Daily Mail thinks Germans use scientific language rather than war metaphors to describe coronavirus because they *lost the Second World War*,’ says @hannahrosewoods who shared it over on Twitter.
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Good grief. https://t.co/2Vqh55FB5L
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 7, 2020
It must be tough to be a German right now and not having any WW2 rhetoric to fall back on, merely good science and competent leadership
— Scotchtape (@ScottHaines19) May 7, 2020
And all this time I thought it was because they weren’t deranged bellends https://t.co/eP502sOR5Z
— Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) May 7, 2020
Shall I?
No, I think I will sit this one out.
But it really is a new classic of the genre. https://t.co/SlW5Bcv6ES
— Helene von Bismarck (@HeleneBismarck) May 7, 2020
Don't mind me; I'm just going to scream for the rest of eternity. https://t.co/iayk8kxhHA
— Chris Kempshall (@ChrisKempshall) May 7, 2020
Source Twitter @hannahrosewoods