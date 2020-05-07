This Daily Mail story about Germany’s response to Covid-19 is peak Daily Mail

This Daily Mail story about Germany’s response to Covid-19 is surely peak Daily Mail because, well, have a read for yourself.

‘The Daily Mail thinks Germans use scientific language rather than war metaphors to describe coronavirus because they *lost the Second World War*,’ says @hannahrosewoods who shared it over on Twitter.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @hannahrosewoods