Michael Spicer’s latest Room Next Door sketch was a highlight of The Late Late Show

Michael Spicer deserves every bit of success he gets – the guy’s a comedy genius – but we were pleasantly surprised to see that his newest Room Next Door sketch aired as part of The Late Late Show in the US.

New room next door sketch coming up. Not here though. It’s on @latelateshow tonight in the US. Later on Sky Comedy in the UK. The. Late. Late. Show. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) April 14, 2020

Here it is, complete with an introduction by the host, James Corden.

“This is supposed to be a briefing, not a fortune cookie.”

“You are not qualified to talk about anything, other than how to govern a country slightly worse than a dog with an oven glove on its head.”

If only someone would actually say that to him.

Finally, the US knows what we already knew. Michael is brilliant.

Source The Late Late Show Image The Late Late Show