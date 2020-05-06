JK Rowling wins takedown of the day

Latest in an occasional series, takedown of the day goes to @jk_rowling after Peter Hitchens said this about coronavirus and the lockdown on Twitter.

Even during the two great wars, theatres, pubs, churches remained open, people were not confined to their homes. And there was no question the Germans were attacking us. https://t.co/KrTXN0Q628 — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) May 5, 2020

There was no shortage of winning responses, of which this might be the best.

Still can’t understand how I caught coronavirus when I’d blacked out all my windows and rationed my nylons. pic.twitter.com/DEcxmMzhz7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 6, 2020

Boom.

Presumably, if everyone had stood 2m apart during the war all the German bombs would have simply fallen in between them. — James Teggin (@jamesteggin) May 6, 2020

My Grandad caught a bad case of Germans in 1944 and spread it to all the colliery. — David 🇬🇧🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@dp66) May 6, 2020

And just in case you were wondering …

Judging by the number of kind people wishing me a speedy recovery in my mentions, I appear to have inadvertently given the impression that I've still got coronavirus. I haven't! I did have all the symptoms for a couple of weeks, but am now fully recovered! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 6, 2020

