Yet another person compared Covid-19 to the war – the only 5 takedowns you need to read

What is it about the Second World War that makes it such a go-to event for people looking for an argument against having to curtail behaviour to protect the community?

It certainly can’t be because people were asked to take shelter from a major threat, whether behind blackout curtains at home or in shelters.

Peter Hitchens is the latest to use that analogy, during a heated Twitter discussion on whether the lockdown has been useful in the fight against the coronavirus.

Even during the two great wars, theatres, pubs, churches remained open, people were not confined to their homes. And there was no question the Germans were attacking us. https://t.co/KrTXN0Q628 — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) May 5, 2020

People had thoughts – and they were happy to share.

1.

Germans are not contagious Peter. https://t.co/qQoTtqk4eE — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) May 5, 2020

2.

My granddad went to his local during WW2 and caught V2 Rocket off the local chimney sweep. He then passed it onto my grandmother and they both exploded after 8 days of no symptoms If only they'd stayed at home https://t.co/4Js8ugfSwH — Lockdown Cock (@Cockleonius) May 5, 2020

3.

Noone coughed Nazis at each other, Peter. — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) May 5, 2020

4.

The blackout, Peter. — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) May 5, 2020

5.

I'm sure if people sneezed bombs at each other, they'd have shut everything down pretty fucking quick, you absolute roaster. https://t.co/IwLTMvEC2h — Crutters (@CruttersJnr) May 5, 2020

Designer, @RussInCheshire took the analogy to its illogical conclusion.

This is as stupid as vaccinating people against being blown up. https://t.co/6JKS39P2jm — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 6, 2020

Source Peter Hitchens Image Yoho Media screengrab