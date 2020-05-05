The police warned Nigel Farage about non-essential travel and he wasn’t a happy bunny

Nigel Farage has been popping up a lot recently, having made a video on a beach warning us about immigration – shock, horror – as well as the #ClapForCarers one that got him panned.

On Monday, he posted another clip in which he made allegations about illegal immigration.

I witnessed first hand our Border Force acting as a taxi service for illegal migrants in Dover this morning. This scandal continues and people have got every right to be angry about it. pic.twitter.com/1uwqIQyjJu — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 4, 2020

Author, Nick Pettigrew, pointed out a flaw in his allegation.

Isn't it weird that none of the details he mentions – the 10 people, baby, ambulance, etc that he somehow manages to see from half a mile away – is captured on the camera (which appears to have a zoom) he's brought with him for that exact purpose?

Almost like he's full of shit. https://t.co/pmHiSXIFOY — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 4, 2020

But most people just wanted to know why he was out doing non-essential things during a lockdown.

Not sure what Nigel's doing out. Last time I checked, masquerading as a low rent, meat puppet approximation of Enoch Powell doesn't qualify you as a key worker. https://t.co/HsAJowhX5p — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) May 4, 2020

Nigel, al fresco racism isn’t an essential journey, am touting on you to Kent police, brb https://t.co/ZkyrQazRG7 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 4, 2020

Was this jolly to the seaside an essential journey? — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 4, 2020

A few hours later, there was a development.

Lockdown lunacy. Two police officers just knocked on my door to advise me on essential travel. They had received a complaint that I had been to Dover to report on the illegal migrant scandal taking place. What a total waste of time and money. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 4, 2020

Twitter had thoughts on that, too.

Turns out popping out to do a racism *doesn't* count as exercise, huh. Who could have known. https://t.co/ExFEsbop8Y — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 4, 2020

Exactly. Why would anyone willingly waste police time by putting others in danger whilst driving around the country doing an alan partrdige info wars nonsense — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 4, 2020

Nice that you’re signing your tweets now — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) May 4, 2020

Russ in Cheshire spotted a certain irony.

Isn't it horrible when people take away your right to free movement? https://t.co/ceOQ5XqSqa — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 4, 2020

It’s like rain on your wedding day. Or not.

READ MORE

Simply 23 funny things people said about Nigel Farage banging his pan for carers

Source Nigel Farage Image Nigel Farage