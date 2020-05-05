The police warned Nigel Farage about non-essential travel and he wasn’t a happy bunny

Nigel Farage has been popping up a lot recently, having made a video on a beach warning us about immigration – shock, horror – as well as the #ClapForCarers one that got him panned.

On Monday, he posted another clip in which he made allegations about illegal immigration.

Author, Nick Pettigrew, pointed out a flaw in his allegation.

But most people just wanted to know why he was out doing non-essential things during a lockdown.

A few hours later, there was a development.

Twitter had thoughts on that, too.

Russ in Cheshire spotted a certain irony.

It’s like rain on your wedding day. Or not.

