Just a lovely example of sensible social distance policing at work
A fine example, now, of the police using their powers sensibly – and sensitively – to ensure everyone observes social distancing, as shared by this local policing team in Tooting, south London.
Luckily PC Knellar was on hand to break up this fight in #tooting this week! Luckily they listened to his advice and went their separate ways! This was not an essential journey so they were also ignoring #SocialDistancing and #lockdown! 🙄 Have a good weekend everyone #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/bIQJhbIvXr
— Tooting Town Police (@MPSTootingTnC) May 2, 2020
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Beautifully tackled! Years of experience and training in order to achieve the best results there, those officers should be congratulated 😁👍 🐱
— Harry Tangye (@DC_ARVSgt) May 2, 2020
Sensitive policing in Tooting. Nicely done. 🐱 👮♂️ https://t.co/ta796We186
— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) May 3, 2020
Verbal communication followed up by physical presence!!!! That's brilliant!!! They were probably high on catnip!!! Haha xx
— Kim Woodgate (@CBFA2020) May 2, 2020
READ MORE
Sports commentator Andrew Cotter’s take on his two dogs dicking around on a walk is the content we needed today
Source @MPSTootingTnC H/T @nickheathsport