Just a lovely example of sensible social distance policing at work

A fine example, now, of the police using their powers sensibly – and sensitively – to ensure everyone observes social distancing, as shared by this local policing team in Tooting, south London.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source @MPSTootingTnC H/T @nickheathsport