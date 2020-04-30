This chap commentating on his two dogs dicking around on a walk is the content we needed today

We’re very grateful to sports commentator Andrew Cotter who’s been on Twitter again, commentating on his dogs while he’s taking them for a walk.

With no live sport going on right now, Andrew’s got a bit more time on his hands than usual (like most of us).

So he’s been doing things like this and it’s just what we needed to put a smile on our face today.

Just while I wait for them to have an actual rematch. pic.twitter.com/yVsaXD9bNS — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 29, 2020

Not the first one of these Andrew has done, as you probably already know. You might have seen this one.

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

Or this one.

Just wonderful. And here are some of the things people were saying about his latest.

I have watched this seven times already. Still crying. @MrAndrewCotter is getting me through lockdown almost single-handedly. https://t.co/C8SxpnygQb — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) April 30, 2020

There are certain things I’d like to carry on after lock down finishes but this, THIS, is number 1 — Mandy Tanner (@mandytanner93) April 29, 2020

https://twitter.com/emmagafielding/status/1255612389120258049?s=20

“I’ll just stare at the trees and think about getting a cat” 😂 — Nicole Bechaz (@NBechaz) April 29, 2020

This is pure joy. https://t.co/kOlDeHjndz — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) April 30, 2020

In lieu of any and all sports programming right now can we just get non stop coverage of Olive and Mabel with play by play?? Simply the best thing on the internet! — Andrew Neumann (@DrewNeumann76) April 29, 2020

Please do more of these Mr Andrew Cotter. Please! Any video footage you like. You’re cheering us all up immensely. https://t.co/EsfQBL5SAN — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) April 30, 2020

And you can follow Andrew here!

READ MORE

This commentator’s got no live sport so he’s commentating on everyday life and it’s brilliant

Source Twitter @MrAndrewCotter