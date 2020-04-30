This chap commentating on his two dogs dicking around on a walk is the content we needed today

We’re very grateful to sports commentator Andrew Cotter who’s been on Twitter again, commentating on his dogs while he’s taking them for a walk.

With no live sport going on right now, Andrew’s got a bit more time on his hands than usual (like most of us).

So he’s been doing things like this and it’s just what we needed to put a smile on our face today.

Not the first one of these Andrew has done, as you probably already know. You might have seen this one.

Or this one.

Just wonderful. And here are some of the things people were saying about his latest.

https://twitter.com/emmagafielding/status/1255612389120258049?s=20

Source Twitter @MrAndrewCotter