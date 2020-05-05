The only 5 reactions you need to Boris Johnson saying his baby gave him the will to live

Since leaving hospital, Boris Johnson appears to have been dropping details of his illness each day in a series of soundbites.

Earlier this week, he told the Sun what it was that had helped him find the strength to fight the illness.

Parody of a paper. Absolute gutter journalism. What about his other kids? Did they not give him the will to live? Total bollocks. They're running a feel Sorry for Boris Johnson propaganda campaign. #dontbuythesun #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/Xly6CYEIf0 — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) May 4, 2020

1.

JOHNSON: Our baby gave me the will to live when I was in ICU.

INTERVIEWER: Which baby?

JOHNSON: Er… The one we called after whatshisname the doctor bonzo.

INTERVIEWER: Wilfred?

JOHNSON: Who? pic.twitter.com/fazYMgjLwo — William Wall (@williamwallbook) May 4, 2020

2.

"Please don't hit me… my wife is having a baby" pic.twitter.com/kuGI3qRPya — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) May 4, 2020

3.

If only the 28,446 people who've died in the UK had had a baby or a will to live pic.twitter.com/wwxPyntcgk — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 3, 2020

4.

“This particular baby gave me the will to live but not any of the other 6-9.” pic.twitter.com/JxDZEEIXWv — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 3, 2020

5.

Author James Felton saw the possibilities of Johnson’s revelation.

"We found a cure!"

"What is it?"

"It won't work on everybody, mind"

"Ok"

"Or most people"

"Just tell me the fucking cure, Greg"

"You need an 8th or 9th kid to live for" — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 3, 2020

READ MORE

Robert Peston asked if Boris Johnson’s new baby would change him and it didn’t go well – 9 favourite replies

Image The Sun via James Felton, ITV