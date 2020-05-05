The only 5 reactions you need to Boris Johnson saying his baby gave him the will to live

Since leaving hospital, Boris Johnson appears to have been dropping details of his illness each day in a series of soundbites.

Earlier this week, he told the Sun what it was that had helped him find the strength to fight the illness.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Author James Felton saw the possibilities of Johnson’s revelation.

READ MORE

Robert Peston asked if Boris Johnson’s new baby would change him and it didn’t go well – 9 favourite replies

Image The Sun via James Felton, ITV