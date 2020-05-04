The 14 funniest new lockdown jokes we’ve seen

How’s your hair coping with lockdown? Have you had any funky dreams? Are your hands basically made from paper due to all that washing?

Put all that out of your mind for five minutes and enjoy these funny tweets about quarantine life.

1.

This is what happens when you limit screen time in lockdown pic.twitter.com/rQwTc25gcr — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) May 1, 2020

2.

before after

lockdown lockdown pic.twitter.com/9WPsWgAGZF — flappy (@funflaps) May 1, 2020

3.

The only thing Matt Hancock has been testing 100k times a day is my fucking patience — Eli 🏳️‍🌈 (@positive_trans) May 3, 2020

4.

5.

Who knew the apocalypse would feature so much dog walking? — The Untastic Mr. Fitz (@UnFitz) May 2, 2020

6.

Covid take me now pic.twitter.com/FagpMp95Xu — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 3, 2020

7.

About to buy some loo roll. This feels so March 2020. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 3, 2020

8.

Me: This is the worst television show I’ve ever seen. My Boss: This is a Zoom meeting. — Goats? (@Gooooats) April 29, 2020

9.

Me every night during lockdown pic.twitter.com/3tWDjDBou4 — Taffin (@i124nk8) May 2, 2020

10.

Matt Hancock explaining how capacity for coronavirus testing has miraculously quadrupled. pic.twitter.com/T5fYXk2K35 — christhebarker (@christhebarker) May 1, 2020

11.

People who think it's all over now and we should remove lockdown restrictions are those people in a disaster movie who think the danger is over but we all know it isn't because we're only 30 minutes into a 2 hour movie. — Stu. (@dysondoc) May 3, 2020

12.

because you can’t plug a leak with a Grecian urn? pic.twitter.com/Bv6ares9TO — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 2, 2020

13.

Top excuses for defying quarantine rules – haircut/beauty salon

– “patriot”

– hoax

– “I’m healthy”

– imbecile — Jake Vig (@Jake_Vig) May 3, 2020

14.

an ad blocker, but for quarantine weight gain freakouts — Your Fat Friend (she/her/hers) (@yrfatfriend) May 1, 2020

READ MORE

15 fave lockdown laughs to feed our funny bones

Image Chris Barker