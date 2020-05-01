15 fave lockdown laughs to feed our funny bones

There are all sorts of rumours surrounding the Covid-19 crisis – Donald Trump is just making stuff up, Boris Johnson is saying nothing in long sentences and Grant Shapps is wondering which name to use for the press briefings.

The only certain thing is that Twitter folk will keep being funny about it all.

1.

I would like to think money won’t change me, but I got my stimulus check and immediately bought name brand aluminum foil. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) April 29, 2020

2.

I’ve spent a lot of lockdown trying to understand sudoku, I think I’ve finally figured it out, it’s for people who don’t enjoy their lives, isn’t it? — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) April 30, 2020

3.

Remember when we thought 2016 was the worst year ever?

Good times — joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 27, 2020

4.

Who needs a mask? Do this and no one will come near you! pic.twitter.com/CblZV7P0qL — Sue CoronaVette 🇨🇦 (@suecorvette) April 30, 2020

5.

Wow. Judging by the Mirror's news email, being a dad again has really aged #BorisJohnson. pic.twitter.com/ipE6BPnHyS — Steve N Allen (@mrstevenallen) April 30, 2020

6.

Chris Whitty is going to fucking dominate on Strictly — adam hess (@adamhess1) April 30, 2020

7.

“God! I know we’ve got to be more careful with the essentials and considerate of everyone in the house! You don’t have to keep telling me!” moans my teenage son as he makes himself yet another snack of 6 slices of toast and a pint of milk. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 30, 2020

8.

Social distancing gives you a legit reason to cross over the road when you’re out walking and see people you know — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) April 30, 2020

9.

What if it turns out it's spread by clapping? — Richard Blandford (@rblandford) April 30, 2020

10.

11.

Meanwhile, since the Louvre's been closed… pic.twitter.com/N48HHNdDg2 — Sister Celluloid (@sistercelluloid) April 22, 2020

12.

Just opened Google Calendar and a bat flew out. — David Quantick (@quantick) April 28, 2020

13.

April 1st. April 30th. Doing great! pic.twitter.com/z6Tnp8hQ1c — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 30, 2020

14.

Going to use this time to finally read some classics. pic.twitter.com/wx28CqbP2H — Jason Hazeley (@JasonHazeley) April 30, 2020

15.

Matt Hancock will get to his 100k testing target by including some random general knowledge quizzes on Zoom in the total — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) April 30, 2020

For any psychics and astrologers out there, a question.

Did any psychics or horoscopes predict Covid 19 in their 2020 predictions? I mean properly predict it with all the ramifications and lockdowns and deaths. And assuming not can we perhaps ignore psychics and horoscopes forever? — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 30, 2020

