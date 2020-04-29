Nigel Farage went to the beach to talk immigration and everyone made the same point

Nigel Farage has been off to the beach to highlight what he calls the issue of ‘illegal migrants’ which he says is even worse than we thought (although I’m not sure how he knows what we think about it).

Specifically, he went to a beach in East Sussex to do this (don’t feel the need to listen to it, you already know enough).

The truth about illegal migrants is even worse than we thought. pic.twitter.com/WfiPxm7Siq — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 28, 2020

Because lots and lots of people made the same point.

Why is Nigel Farage not obeying the lockdown? He's a politician not a journalist and this isn't essential travel. https://t.co/hPFjWBNdOZ — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 29, 2020

I’m not sure popping out to do a racism counts as exercise — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 29, 2020

Long way to travel for non essential work nige . Or does the law not apply to you — ciaran the euro courier 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@donnyc1975) April 28, 2020

This doesn't seem like a necessary journey and activity to me. Stay in Shitler. https://t.co/dLi8Sxv5hY — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) April 29, 2020

@sussex_police Would this video constitute a breach of the Lockdown restrictions? — General Erection (@Gen_Erection) April 29, 2020

Let’s hope they have a moment to follow it up.

To conclude, this …

“Nigel, thousands of people have died from the Coronavirus”

“Quick, to the beach to see if any brown people have got in” https://t.co/BEI5pdYtfl — John Rain CBE (@MrKenShabby) April 29, 2020

And this.

The truth about xenophobia is even worse than we thought. — Buffalo (@Buffalorious) April 28, 2020

