Nigel Farage went to the beach to talk immigration and everyone made the same point

Nigel Farage has been off to the beach to highlight what he calls the issue of ‘illegal migrants’ which he says is even worse than we thought (although I’m not sure how he knows what we think about it).

Specifically, he went to a beach in East Sussex to do this (don’t feel the need to listen to it, you already know enough).

Because lots and lots of people made the same point.

Let’s hope they have a moment to follow it up.

To conclude, this …

And this.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage is worried about ventilators coming from China – only 5 replies you need

Source @Nigel_Farage