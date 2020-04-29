14 triumphs of humour over the coronavirus

Congratulations to the Prime Minister and his fiancée on the birth of their baby boy, and to the staff of Eton who have undoubtedly got that kid on the list in record time.

Never mind that – have a laugh at these.

1.

Guys, things are going to be okay. My wireless carrier’s commitment to me has never been stronger. — RM (@dorsalstream) April 28, 2020

2.

Still enough for me to ruin my life to be fair pic.twitter.com/laQn4PR5Zd — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) April 28, 2020

3.

In lockdown we're all having opium dreams, so it's all the more impressive Coleridge wrote Kubla Khan, not a psychedelic account of a sex nightmare with his old maths teacher. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) April 28, 2020

4.

When the quarantine started:

I'm going to finally read that book I bought last year. Five weeks later:

Maybe next quarantine. — Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) April 28, 2020

5.

"And I looked, and behold a pale bicycle: and his name that sat on him was Johnson, and Hell followed with him" (Revelation 6:8) pic.twitter.com/AbSKQhDTMk — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) April 27, 2020

6.

For a bit of company during lockdown I've fostered a dog pic.twitter.com/twoRgUWoGw — SoliTrude (@Trudski2012) April 28, 2020

7.

Imagine falling into a coma in November, waking up and trying to figure out what the fuck was going on from this headline pic.twitter.com/M2FgtMbJgI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 27, 2020

8.

Have you tried transferring your kid to another homeschool? — Drew (Quarantined for your pleasure) (@dmc1138) April 28, 2020

9.

Earth is quieter. Nature is taking over. I stepped outside and a coyote in the yard set down a latte, covered his phone, and said "Can you not? I'm on a call." — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) April 27, 2020

10.

Don't have an N95 mask? An N64 mask works at least 67% as well. pic.twitter.com/YCJXXR3xtI — Ray (reluctantly) (@SirEviscerate) April 18, 2020

11.

My kids have successfully identified songs by Siouxsie and the Banshees and the Cars this morning so my homeschooling work is clearly off the charts. — Merrin Dungey (@RealMerrinD) April 26, 2020

12.

The virus is bad but at least it rendered the bra extinct. In the future we shall teach our kids about the Bra-ntosauraus in science class. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 28, 2020

13.

A Deadly virus won’t keep people inside…

But rain will?….. — Arron Crascall (@arron_crascall) April 28, 2020

14.

Journalists repeatedly pushing the government on plans for coming out of lockdown is basically us as their irritating child asking “ARE WE THERE YET?” — Tina Daheley (@TinaDaheley) April 19, 2020

Finally, for all those who are bored …you’re not the only one.

Image @yogidan2012 on Unsplash, Trudski2012