15 funny takes on lockdown life to give us all a laugh

Whether you’re a key worker needing some downtime, a furloughed worker twiddling your thumbs or a busy parent – who might also be one of the first two – resenting Joe Wicks, five minutes of peace and a few laughs will do you the world of good.

You find the peace and we’ll supply the laughs.

1.

Lidl not giving a fuck about your neighbours or housemates during isolation. pic.twitter.com/1Mcmu0UMdW — Davey Reilly (@DaveyReilly) April 26, 2020

2.

Whole of the UK ready to leave lockdown… pic.twitter.com/eMR1QccWbT — Cheish (@TheCheish) April 27, 2020

3.

Busy time ahead – we only have three days to decide who to blame for not hitting our 100,000 tests a day target. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 27, 2020

4.

I decided to use this lockdown time to try the Marie Kondo method for decluttering my home and got rid of anything that didn’t spark joy. I feel really good about it but my husband and kids are really ruining the moment by trying to get back inside the house. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 27, 2020

5.

Me trying to zoom work while home schooling. pic.twitter.com/jzitPRWvK9 — christhebarker (@christhebarker) April 27, 2020

6.

A lot of successful businessmen, politicians, etc clamouring for the end of lockdown have non-financial reasons for doing so. About 50% of these people are having extra marital affairs. They have not been able to see their mistresses and are stuck at home with wives they dislike. — Petronella Wyatt (@PetronellaWyatt) April 27, 2020

7.

Quarantine Log [day 49]: My cycle has synced up with my wife’s. — Stone (@StoneAgeRadio13) April 27, 2020

8.