15 funny takes on lockdown life to give us all a laugh
Whether you’re a key worker needing some downtime, a furloughed worker twiddling your thumbs or a busy parent – who might also be one of the first two – resenting Joe Wicks, five minutes of peace and a few laughs will do you the world of good.
You find the peace and we’ll supply the laughs.
1.
Lidl not giving a fuck about your neighbours or housemates during isolation. pic.twitter.com/1Mcmu0UMdW
— Davey Reilly (@DaveyReilly) April 26, 2020
2.
Whole of the UK ready to leave lockdown… pic.twitter.com/eMR1QccWbT
— Cheish (@TheCheish) April 27, 2020
3.
Busy time ahead – we only have three days to decide who to blame for not hitting our 100,000 tests a day target.
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 27, 2020
4.
I decided to use this lockdown time to try the Marie Kondo method for decluttering my home and got rid of anything that didn’t spark joy. I feel really good about it but my husband and kids are really ruining the moment by trying to get back inside the house.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 27, 2020
5.
Me trying to zoom work while home schooling. pic.twitter.com/jzitPRWvK9
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) April 27, 2020
6.
A lot of successful businessmen, politicians, etc clamouring for the end of lockdown have non-financial reasons for doing so. About 50% of these people are having extra marital affairs. They have not been able to see their mistresses and are stuck at home with wives they dislike.
— Petronella Wyatt (@PetronellaWyatt) April 27, 2020
7.
Quarantine Log [day 49]:
My cycle has synced up with my wife’s.
— Stone (@StoneAgeRadio13) April 27, 2020
8.
Meteorologist: Weather doesn't look good for any of your plans today.
Me: Plans?
— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 27, 2020