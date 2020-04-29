This home video conferencing hack suffered an unfortunate fail

The perfect solution to all those home video meetings you’ve got to attend but would really rather be doing something else.

Make sure this doesn’t happen though.

Probably not entirely (at all) the real deal but it still made us smile.

‘I feel like even though this was staged, it actually happened to someone online.’ howispendmyday

READ MORE

People have been getting creative with their Zoom backgrounds – 11 of the best

Source Reddit u/Veloriaistaken