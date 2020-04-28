An elderly neighbour appealed for help in the lockdown and people love what happened next

Amid the gloom there are shafts of light and this is one of the brightest. A lovely story shared on Twitter by someone called Bon Cliff about an elderly neighbour who stuck up a note asking for help during the lockdown.

‘Yesterday an elderly woman in my block taped the first note to the lobby door, so my neighbours and I dropped off some books/DVDs for her. Today she stuck up a second note :),’ wrote @conniebliff on Twitter.

Here’s the first note.

And the brilliant second.

And it really resonated with people.

Lots of people were asking this.

But let’s just do it for our neighbours instead.

Source Twitter @conniebliff