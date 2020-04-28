An elderly neighbour appealed for help in the lockdown and people love what happened next
Amid the gloom there are shafts of light and this is one of the brightest. A lovely story shared on Twitter by someone called Bon Cliff about an elderly neighbour who stuck up a note asking for help during the lockdown.
‘Yesterday an elderly woman in my block taped the first note to the lobby door, so my neighbours and I dropped off some books/DVDs for her. Today she stuck up a second note :),’ wrote @conniebliff on Twitter.
Here’s the first note.
And the brilliant second.
And it really resonated with people.
This virus situation is showing a lot of good in people. We all need to help our neighbors.
— Joyce Kane (@Jkane126) April 25, 2020
I am SOBBING
— ⚡️Chloë Glover⚡️ (@chloeglovemusic) April 23, 2020
the handwriting
— ☻ (@helloiamPoppy) April 24, 2020
all old people write like this
— amelia (@AMELlAJAYNE) April 24, 2020
Lots of people were asking this.
Do you have an address? Got lots of stuff I can send.
— jay Ⓥ (@Ionersimpson) April 24, 2020
But let’s just do it for our neighbours instead.
Not gonna post/DM an address – don't feel comfortable giving a personal address out and she's got about 50 books from us already! I'm sure there are many people in your own areas who are in need – ask friends/family/community groups ✨
— Bon Cliff (@conniebliff) April 25, 2020
