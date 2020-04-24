This nan’s coronavirus mask is both ingenious and terrifying

Although the jury’s still out on whether masks are a good idea as a coronavirus prevention measure, that hasn’t stopped some people from taking the initiative.

Miss S‘s nan is clearly no hamateur when it comes to staying safe. Not even sorry.

This is how Twitter reacted to the spectacle.

In at least one way, the pig mask is a great idea.

