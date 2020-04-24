This nan’s coronavirus mask is both ingenious and terrifying

Although the jury’s still out on whether masks are a good idea as a coronavirus prevention measure, that hasn’t stopped some people from taking the initiative.

My Nan’s best friend lives at the end of the garden, so they open their adjoining gate (best friend goals), take a chair and sit and talk to each other either side wearing their masks. It was today I found out that this is the mask my Nan has been wearing. pic.twitter.com/MLR2PZSuqE — Miss S (@teachinginge) April 23, 2020

Miss S‘s nan is clearly no hamateur when it comes to staying safe. Not even sorry.

This is how Twitter reacted to the spectacle.

Imagine being a kid near this woman's house. Everything's normal, then one day you're suddenly not allowed outside, you wonder what's going on, you look down the garden and see some old woman chatting shit with Pig Nan. https://t.co/QuWxmjPApF — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 23, 2020

This is straight up the best thing I have seen in weeks. https://t.co/kSK2v0gIvd — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) April 23, 2020

This is genuinely my favourite thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/e5BnXN9chW — Bethany (@bethanyrutter) April 23, 2020

The masked nan. Equal parts love and fear this nan. https://t.co/syqWdINA5A — Cat Prill is staying home🏡✌🏻 (@itPrill) April 23, 2020

In at least one way, the pig mask is a great idea.

Pretty sure I'd be staying at *least* 2 meters away from her! — Schrödinger's adopted jesus (@SnavelyBrent) April 23, 2020

