A maths teacher took issue with this social distancing sign and turned it into a lesson for pupils

When is staying six feet apart not staying six feet apart? When it’s this.

‘My math teacher sent this to me on Google classroom,’ said u/Scootylizard over on Reddit.

Except some people thought it meant 6ft in every direction from the middle of the square.

‘Pretty sure that the idea is that you are the person in the middle, therefore it’s correct.’ Coyce

Except there is no person at the middle of the square. Plus, the joke wouldn’t work. So we’re sticking with the teacher.

READ MORE

An elderly neighbour appealed for help in the lockdown and people love what happened next

Source Reddit u/Scootylizard