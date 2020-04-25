Donald Trump said his disinfectant remarks were ‘sarcastic’ – 4 perfect putdowns

Donald Trump has backtracked on his suggestion that injecting disinfectant might be a cure for Covid-19.

And his attempt to cover his backside is almost as funny – actually, it might be funnier – than his comments in the first place.

And these 4 put downs say it very well indeed.

Just in case you were in any doubt (of course you weren’t in any doubt)

Also, this, from @Baddiel.

Maybe this will help.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Just 33 funny tweets about Donald Trump curing Covid-19 with disinfectant