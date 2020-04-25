Donald Trump said his disinfectant remarks were ‘sarcastic’ – 4 perfect putdowns

Donald Trump has backtracked on his suggestion that injecting disinfectant might be a cure for Covid-19.

And his attempt to cover his backside is almost as funny – actually, it might be funnier – than his comments in the first place.

Reporter: Could you clarify your comments on injections of disinfectants?

Trump: I was asking the question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen…

Reporter: But you were asking your medical experts to look into it pic.twitter.com/T0hzizjgpN — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 24, 2020

And these 4 put downs say it very well indeed.

trump is saying that his comments about using disinfectant to fight COVID-19 were sarcastic. 1. He doesn't know what sarcasm is

2. He wasn't being sarcastic

3. He saw everyone laughing at his stupid ass, so he's backtracking

4. He's a complete moron All these things are true. pic.twitter.com/1ZfjJ7iIrX — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 24, 2020

“Sir, is it just limited to that comment or has your entire presidency been sarcastic?” — Craig Sherman @🏠🌊🌊🌊 (@craigpsherman) April 24, 2020

Sarcastic. You keep using this word. I do not think this word means what you think it means. pic.twitter.com/Kml25EkYjj — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 24, 2020

Trump: I was being sarcastic about the disinfectant thing. I was just joking. Can’t you take a joke? A friend made it up. You wouldn’t know him though, he lives in another land. A big boy told me it then ran away. I can’t believe you fell for my prank. Idiots. Look! A squirrel! — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 24, 2020

Just in case you were in any doubt (of course you weren’t in any doubt)

Here's a mashup of Trump claiming today he was just asking "a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room" when he mused about disinfectant injections as a possible coronavirus miracle cure, followed by the original clip showing beyond a doubt that he was not doing that. pic.twitter.com/wby4ucd59Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2020

Also, this, from @Baddiel.

If it was a gag, as Trump is now claiming, I have to say it kind of died. https://t.co/HgxKAf9gGZ — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 24, 2020

Maybe this will help.

Since nobody was laughing at Trump’s “sarcastic” comments, I added a laugh track #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/DpA0JjTX67 — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) April 25, 2020

To conclude …

I just want to make it clear that when I said that President Trump was mad ( in the English sense of demented, unbalanced, delusional and completely crackers ) I was of course being sarcastic I'm sorry if I failed to make this clear — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 24, 2020

READ MORE

Just 33 funny tweets about Donald Trump curing Covid-19 with disinfectant