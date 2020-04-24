13 favourite Cillit Bang jokes after Donald Trump says inject disinfectant to cure Covid-19

As you have no doubt noticed by now, Donald Trump’s excelled even his own low – very low – standards today by suggesting that injecting disinfectant might be a good way to cure Covid-19.

In the unlikely event you missed it …

This orange clown is truly a moron, inject some Cillit Bang and a hour on a sun-bed and boom the virus is gone…🎃🤡🦠pic.twitter.com/32VW3jiQZP — Roddy Millar (@I_Am_RJM) April 24, 2020

… and it naturally prompted lots of jokes on Twitter, quite a few of them about Blighty’s very own Cillit Bang. Here are our favourites.

1.

Honestly, two swigs of Cillit Bang and I’ve completely forgotten I had a cough and who my parents are. — Michael Legge (@michaellegge) April 24, 2020

2.

Following a very productive phone call with Donald Trump, I would like to hear from any UK companies that can turn over their production line to making Dettol, Domestos, Cillit Bang and Toilet Duck.#disinfectant — Dettol (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 24, 2020

3.

"Hi, I'm Barry Scott. If it can clean an old penny, just imagine what it can do for your lungs. Cillit Bang, give it a go …. BANG ! and the virus has gone" pic.twitter.com/X6LFWelaVx — Rupert Trousers (@RupertTrousers) April 24, 2020

4.

"OK, before the press conference starts, get onto your broker and go big on Domestos, Cillit Bang and Toilet Duck." pic.twitter.com/Ji0uWEvZ5y — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) April 24, 2020

5.

Choose a car, choose a new home, choose cable TV, choose football, choose Dettol, Choose Toilet Duck, choose Cillit Bang. Choose Zoflora

Choose painful death. You fucking idiot, Trump. pic.twitter.com/FVVse7lr51 — RL Disciplinary (@RugbyDiscipline) April 24, 2020

6.

I hear Cillit Bang have a new advert. It's so much better than Dettol and Domestos. pic.twitter.com/dOACQykZ89 — WinLunGSD (@WinLunGSD) April 24, 2020

7.

world's most powerful man wants you to mainline cillit bang on a sunbed — SheRa Marley, but far away (@SheRa_Marley) April 24, 2020

8.

WOULD YOU LIKE SOME CILLIT BANG pic.twitter.com/LUigtFa98Q — Martin Coulter (@martinjbcoulter) April 24, 2020

9.

Red Neck Self Immunisation Equipment Cillit Bang primed into the bike pump, inserted where the sun don't shine (easy access direct to lungs trust me, but I'm not a Doctor) But why the Collander? Protect me against 5G radiation, worn on head at jaunty angle ensures protection! pic.twitter.com/EpKK4He1YW — Fat Bloke Travels (@caravanliving) April 24, 2020

10.

He should be the first person to try the Cillit Bang injection. BANG and the president is gone. — dominiccummingsoficial (@DomCumOfficial) April 24, 2020

11.

Spraying Cillit Bang directly into the lungs is fatal – in the short term. But there's been no research whatsoever into the long term effects. — Joe Dick (@whatjoewrote) April 24, 2020

12.

We need to conduct a properly controlled trial, in which one group is injected with Dettol and another is injected with Cillit Bang. — Carl Maxim (@carlmaxim) April 24, 2020

13.

Cillit Bang to launch a new Donald Trump version of their product. pic.twitter.com/lsEtUVIGMu — The Poke (@ThePoke) April 24, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump wants to put UV light and disinfectant into Covid-19 patients – 12 stunned responses