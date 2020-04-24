Donald Trump wants to put UV light and disinfectant into Covid-19 patients – 12 stunned responses

Just days after trials determined that the Covid-19 “treatment” Donald Trump had been pushing resulted in more deaths from the virus, the President who “just gets” virology – apparently – came right back with not one but two possible answers.

Yes, that’s right – the stable genius wants actual humans, who are suffering from a deadly virus, to have UV light and/or disinfectant somehow inserted into their bodies.

Naturally, the reaction has been a mixture of scorn, horror and awe at the sheer scale of his idiocy.

Virologist Angela Rasmussen had an idea of how the ultraviolet light could be got into the body.

Never let Trump hear about this.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Aaron Rupar