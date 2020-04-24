Donald Trump wants to put UV light and disinfectant into Covid-19 patients – 12 stunned responses

Just days after trials determined that the Covid-19 “treatment” Donald Trump had been pushing resulted in more deaths from the virus, the President who “just gets” virology – apparently – came right back with not one but two possible answers.

"The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs" — Trump seems to suggests that injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/amis9Rphsm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020

Yes, that’s right – the stable genius wants actual humans, who are suffering from a deadly virus, to have UV light and/or disinfectant somehow inserted into their bodies.

Naturally, the reaction has been a mixture of scorn, horror and awe at the sheer scale of his idiocy.

1.

2.

Wow Trump just suggested getting rid of coronavirus by bringing "light inside the body" … "either through the skin or in some other way" or using disinfectant: "is there a way you can do something like that by injection or some other way." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 23, 2020

3.

Trump attempting to talk medicine will always be the funniest shit I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/wwMJ2v2sV0 — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) April 23, 2020

4.

We’ve gone from hydroxychloroquine to injecting disinfectant in our bodies. Let’s let Donald Trump do it first! — John Dean (@JohnWDean) April 23, 2020

5.

Trump comes out and suggests treating the Coronavirus with a Dr. Pepper high colonic and everyone nods and tries not to look embarrassed and I am so goddam sick of this insane shitshow. — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) April 23, 2020

6.

I actually like that Trump is on TV every day. He’s in power every day, so at least we’re reminded how much of a fucking disaster he is. Give us a time delay for real-time fact checking and it’ll be even better. Maybe like this: pic.twitter.com/6TWCapzLK1 — Durr, Criminacle (@truthdogg) April 23, 2020

7.

At this briefing, Trump has suggested injecting both light and disinfectant into people. And so now we know what happens when you tell a stupid person “sunlight is the best disinfectant” and I’d bet my ass that’s what happened here ‘cause nothing else makes sense. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 23, 2020

8.

Hi there – scientist who did their PhD in medical #ultraviolet radiation. No, you cannot inject UV light into your body to cure #COVID19 – neither biology or physics work that way. #Trump has essentially kindergarten level of comprehension of everything 🤦🏻‍♂️ #TrumpPressBriefing — Dr David Robert Grimes (@drg1985) April 23, 2020

9.

Get a load of Dr. Birx's demeanor after Trump tells her, "I would like you to speak to the medical doctors to see if there's any way that you can apply light and heat to cure [coronavirus]." pic.twitter.com/TP0QoSzkYl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020

10.

Attention Trump Supporters: I am now selling bottles of sunshine for only $19.99 + tax. Guaranteed to get light in your body quickly & safely to destroy the virus. This should protect you from #COVID19. Disclosure:

*Syringes sold separately

*Patent Pending — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) April 23, 2020

11.

Good God Almighty. Trump thinks since light may have some effect on the half-life of the virus, you should "add "light to the cure." Once you have it, "light" is irrelevant and there is no "cure." — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) April 23, 2020

12.

Trump has hired a team of colorful bears to help inject light directly into Covid-19 victims. pic.twitter.com/CsffvxzjYh — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) April 23, 2020

Virologist Angela Rasmussen had an idea of how the ultraviolet light could be got into the body.

Did President Trump just say that NBACC is working on a way to get UV light "into the body"? Like the anti-vampire bullets from Blade? — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) April 23, 2020

Never let Trump hear about this.

