Boris Johnson shared a screengrab of the Cabinet’s Zoom meeting – 9 points of order

Due to several members, including the PM and the Health Secretary, being in isolation for Covid-19, the UK cabinet held a meeting remotely.

This morning I chaired the first ever digital Cabinet. Our message to the public is: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/pgeRc3FHIp — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 31, 2020

There were a number of security breaches immediately visible.

Oh my god why are you still using Zoom you have an array of secure videoconferencing tools and you use a commercial app banned by the Ministry of Defence AND YOU’VE LEFT THE MEETING ID VISIBLE. https://t.co/0cdUvlNR8Y — Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) March 31, 2020

They weren’t the only issues. He should ask for a refund for those I.T. lessons he was having with Jennifer Arcuri.

Here are our favourite reactions.

1.

I deliberately left the Zoom ID visible so that everyone can join the next meeting and tell us what a good job they think we're doing.

Simply enter the password 'JenniferA' https://t.co/hXP9sMoTxX — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 31, 2020

2.

why does every member of the cabinet on zoom look like they've somehow got caught in a tabloid sting buying cocaine in a knightsbridge buy to let luxury flat even though the middle man is someone known only as Kevin Crimes pic.twitter.com/wTFtYqtsqu — worm from home (@SzMarsupial) March 31, 2020

3.

So many questions – not least why they've published the Zoom ID and why the PM has muted everybody… https://t.co/22bc8UujFC — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) March 31, 2020

4.

Excellent me and my Cats will be joining you tomorrow🤪 https://t.co/wE2iFuky4R — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) March 31, 2020

5.

I'm fascinated by this picture: – has Boris muted everyone else?

– have they all read that having a bookshelf behind you makes you look smarter?

– whose username is just "iPhone"?

– what do the numbers 739 mean to Michael Gove? https://t.co/024JoAHL7v — Megan Davies (@megdvs) March 31, 2020

6.

If anyone wants to join the 2pm Cabinet Zoom call tomorrow, the password is “HerdImmunity”. And if you were wondering, because Matt Hancock is self-isolating he has converted the broom cupboard into an office. pic.twitter.com/wKsQA7tyCZ — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) March 31, 2020

7.

Netflix home screen is just documentaries about serial killers and specials by "edgy" comedians these days. https://t.co/mqwCvZ7nfp — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) March 31, 2020

8.

Worst ever game of Guess Who… — Larry Mogridge 🇪🇺 (@Larry_Mogridge) March 31, 2020

9.

The dating site from hell. pic.twitter.com/bS6JXC1T9n — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) March 31, 2020

Comedian, Tiernan Douieb, gave us a proper look at the cabinet.

Exclusive picture of the first ever digital Cabinet Office meeting via webcam. pic.twitter.com/27OKY71syQ — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) March 31, 2020

They seem more reliable than the usual bunch.

