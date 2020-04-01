Boris Johnson shared a screengrab of the Cabinet’s Zoom meeting – 9 points of order

Due to several members, including the PM and the Health Secretary, being in isolation for Covid-19, the UK cabinet held a meeting remotely.

There were a number of security breaches immediately visible.

They weren’t the only issues. He should ask for a refund for those I.T. lessons he was having with Jennifer Arcuri.

Here are our favourite reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Comedian, Tiernan Douieb, gave us a proper look at the cabinet.

They seem more reliable than the usual bunch.

READ MORE

The only 5 reactions you need to Boris Johnson’s new “war cabinet”

Source Boris Johnson Image Boris Johnson