Donald Trump’s favourite film is Mutiny on the Bounty and this is the only reply you need

To the world of Donald Trump, where a little while ago he was merrily tweeting to all his followers how his favourite film is Mutiny on the Bounty.

Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

And there was no shortage of replies but you really only need one. This one.

‘I can 100% guarantee that he has never watched that movie all the way through.’ FunnyItWorkedLastTim

And just in case Trump needs a refresher …

H/T Reddit