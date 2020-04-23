Donald Trump’s favourite film is Mutiny on the Bounty and this is the only reply you need

To the world of Donald Trump, where a little while ago he was merrily tweeting to all his followers how his favourite film is Mutiny on the Bounty.

And there was no shortage of replies but you really only need one. This one.

‘I can 100% guarantee that he has never watched that movie all the way through.’ FunnyItWorkedLastTim

And just in case Trump needs a refresher …

READ MORE

The audio of Trump talking Covid-19 goes so well with this ‘drunk woman in club’ it’s uncanny

H/T Reddit