The audio of Trump talking Covid-19 goes so well with this ‘drunk woman in club’ it’s uncanny
This is so well done, the audio of Donald Trump talking Covid-19 (or at least, trying to) put in the mouth of a ‘drunk woman in a club’.
They go so well it’s uncanny.
This new TikTok genre is killing me pic.twitter.com/aWQIny7Mmi
— luke i am your mother (@MommaUnfiltered) April 20, 2020
Superb!
This is art. Actual art.
— Steven (@stvngrdy) April 20, 2020
And similar but different, was this.
By day 30 quarantine. All of us. pic.twitter.com/fT7B6Jeek7
— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 5, 2020
You can find @kyscottt on TikTok here.
READ MORE
People can hardly believe Donald Trump tweeted this unofficial campaign ad
H/T @mommaunfiltered