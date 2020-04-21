The audio of Trump talking Covid-19 goes so well with this ‘drunk woman in club’ it’s uncanny

This is so well done, the audio of Donald Trump talking Covid-19 (or at least, trying to) put in the mouth of a ‘drunk woman in a club’.

They go so well it’s uncanny.

This new TikTok genre is killing me pic.twitter.com/aWQIny7Mmi — luke i am your mother (@MommaUnfiltered) April 20, 2020

Superb!

This is art. Actual art. — Steven (@stvngrdy) April 20, 2020

And similar but different, was this.

By day 30 quarantine. All of us. pic.twitter.com/fT7B6Jeek7 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 5, 2020

You can find @kyscottt on TikTok here.

READ MORE

People can hardly believe Donald Trump tweeted this unofficial campaign ad

H/T @mommaunfiltered