14 of the best good-humoured reactions to help us all deal with the lockdown

It’s to their credit that the people of Twitter are still maintaining a sense of humour – if somewhat dark at times – with regards to the difficult situation in which we find ourselves.

Please enjoy the fruits of their impressive comedy chops, and stay safe.

1.

If anyone in Hollywood survives this, the first thing they’ll have to do is completely rewrite the template for apocalypse movies to incorporate a lot more day drinking and standing on bits of Lego. — swimming tablets (@SwimmingTablets) April 21, 2020

2.

The raccoons are returning to the libraries. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/TI3B2LQhGX — Anna Mazzola (@Anna_Mazz) April 20, 2020

3.

Coronavirus is stored in the balls pic.twitter.com/u7L9EZddGR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 22, 2020

4.

All men right now have the haircuts of 14year old boys half way through a Winter term in an all boy's secondary school. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) April 21, 2020

5.

When cats work from home pic.twitter.com/EtoExtrIht — Holly Brockwell (@holly) March 28, 2020

6.

Only four thousand six hundred and eighty five days till Christmas! — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) April 22, 2020

7.

Straight couples and their children when they go out on their daily walk pic.twitter.com/kbNaiLf2Zq — David ✨ (@d_cshn) April 21, 2020

8.

Your quarantine name is your long card number and the three-digit security code on the back. — Rick Burin (@rickburin) April 17, 2020

9.

If anything, I have definitely learned the difference between “sell by” and “use by” dates. — Jedi Cheesy Grits (@JediGigi) April 19, 2020

10.

Darts could be dominating the live sports scene right now… — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 21, 2020

11.

It’s weird writing ’I hope you are well’ in emails and it not being merely a platitude. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) April 20, 2020

12.

Wow, just as UKIP warned, Britain is being swamped by planeloads of immigrants from Turkey, except instead of immigrants they're vital medical supplies, and instead of being swamped, we’re desperate for more. But apart from that, UKIP was as dead right as it usually is. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) April 22, 2020

13.

I see no problem with rushing through vaccine experiments that normally take years, done by people who can’t work email. — Danny Wallace 🇪🇺 (@dannywallace) April 21, 2020

14.

I’ve had it with the wildlife thinking they run the town now, foxes standing outside my house smoking, hedgehogs cruising by on scooters and making eye contact — Crappy Living (@crappyliving) April 21, 2020

Image @drew_hays on Unsplash, The Telegraph