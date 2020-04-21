Give your sense of humour a run out with these 15 lockdown jokes
Some people have been self-isolating, some going out to do essential work, others discovering why teachers need six weeks off in one go.
Whatever else you’re doing, give yourself a few minutes to read these jokes and take the weight off your brain.
1.
There’s no way I’m going to the fucking supermarket without doing my nails. pic.twitter.com/m5dxjLzb00
— Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) April 20, 2020
2.
What zombie movies got wrong about the actual apocalypse, part 1,487: they omitted scenes of people on the street demanding the right to be eaten by zombies.
— Kelly Davio (@kellydavio) April 19, 2020
3.
Bored so thought I’d rename my WiFi to mess with my neighbours pic.twitter.com/J2PsT3j1Q2
— Cheish (@TheCheish) April 19, 2020
4.
The next time you hear a celebrity saying, "we'll get through this together," send them your electric bill with a thank you note.
— Jack Boot (@IamJackBoot) April 20, 2020
5.
I signed up for a zoom workout class that was too advanced so when the instructor said “do a plank and bring your knee to the opposite elbow,” I did a modified version where I turned off my computer and made pancakes
— Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) April 20, 2020
6.
This pandemic has prompted a lot of questions like, “Who is at the most risk” and “Is it airborne” and “Has my wife always chewed that loudly?”
— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 20, 2020
7.
Did the virus write this? https://t.co/3AigQuF1aL
— Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) April 20, 2020
8.
Me then: I just don't get how people can do a capsule wardrobe. 30 pieces – no way!!
Me now: rotates between the same pair of yoga pants and pajama pants for three weeks straight. Ahhhh I see.
— Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) April 20, 2020