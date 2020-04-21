Give your sense of humour a run out with these 15 lockdown jokes

Some people have been self-isolating, some going out to do essential work, others discovering why teachers need six weeks off in one go.

Whatever else you’re doing, give yourself a few minutes to read these jokes and take the weight off your brain.

1.

There’s no way I’m going to the fucking supermarket without doing my nails. pic.twitter.com/m5dxjLzb00 — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) April 20, 2020

2.

What zombie movies got wrong about the actual apocalypse, part 1,487: they omitted scenes of people on the street demanding the right to be eaten by zombies. — Kelly Davio (@kellydavio) April 19, 2020

3.

Bored so thought I’d rename my WiFi to mess with my neighbours pic.twitter.com/J2PsT3j1Q2 — Cheish (@TheCheish) April 19, 2020

4.

The next time you hear a celebrity saying, "we'll get through this together," send them your electric bill with a thank you note. — Jack Boot (@IamJackBoot) April 20, 2020

5.

I signed up for a zoom workout class that was too advanced so when the instructor said “do a plank and bring your knee to the opposite elbow,” I did a modified version where I turned off my computer and made pancakes — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) April 20, 2020

6.

This pandemic has prompted a lot of questions like, “Who is at the most risk” and “Is it airborne” and “Has my wife always chewed that loudly?” — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 20, 2020

7.

Did the virus write this? https://t.co/3AigQuF1aL — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) April 20, 2020

8.