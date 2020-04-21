DIY fail of the week

There’s nothing like doing a bit of DIY, especially in these difficult times when we’ve got so much time to spend at home. Could save a fortune, right?

‘I installed my own microwave today and saved $150 in install fees!’ writes u/zingusdingus over on Reddit.

Oh.

‘Good thing that there isn’t a pandemic taking place and someone can come and fix it quickly.’ Fresh2Desh ‘That’s a nice micro…oh fuck!’ SpinachSalad91 ‘At least he can eat microwave food.’ Gudin

Source Reddit u/zingusdingus