This DIY ‘kitty door’ suffered an unfortunate schoolboy error and it’s funny and far too relatable

There’s nothing like using your time at home to watch TV while eating lots and lots of popcorn. Alternatively, you could try a home improvement or two.

Nothing fancy. Like this ‘kitty door’ for instance. What could possibly go wrong?

Oh.

‘It’s a bird door now.’ shen_j ‘Just flip the entire house upside down. Problem solve …’ PrivateWest

Except help was at hand.

‘Honestly hang a rope through the hole long enough to nearly reach the ground on both sides, affix. Kitty will probably like it more.’ Chewcocca ‘YOU ARE GENIUS.’ DarkDoge367

