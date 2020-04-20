A reporter just accidentally filmed her naked husband on live TV

One consequence of people working from home because of Covid-19 is a lot of TV reporters are having to broadcast from their front room or similar.

And here’s a salutary lesson for all those reporters to make sure they’re extra careful where they’re doing it from. Because this can happen.

The woman is Melinda Meza, a reporter for Californian TV channel KCRA3 and the man, clearly visible in the mirror, is her husband (at least, that’s what everyone is assuming).

Here’s the clip.

Lots of people were wondering why he was standing so still, presumably because he didn’t want to attract (any more) attention to himself.

And here are just some of the things people were saying after it went wildly viral.

Boom!

READ MORE

This ‘interrupted TV interview’ was made even better by people not getting it

H/T Indy100