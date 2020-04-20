A reporter just accidentally filmed her naked husband on live TV

One consequence of people working from home because of Covid-19 is a lot of TV reporters are having to broadcast from their front room or similar.

And here’s a salutary lesson for all those reporters to make sure they’re extra careful where they’re doing it from. Because this can happen.

Let me know when you see it pic.twitter.com/GocQ5oiMZa — RealJesusChrysler (@ChryslerReal) April 19, 2020

The woman is Melinda Meza, a reporter for Californian TV channel KCRA3 and the man, clearly visible in the mirror, is her husband (at least, that’s what everyone is assuming).

Here’s the clip.

LMFAO IT WAS THE REPORTER pic.twitter.com/uKLcchdwH2 — #Doomberg ⌬ (@delmoi) April 19, 2020

Lots of people were wondering why he was standing so still, presumably because he didn’t want to attract (any more) attention to himself.

And here are just some of the things people were saying after it went wildly viral.

Oh dear. Someone is gonna he embarrassed at work. — Regina Marston for Congress CA 42 (@Marston4ca42) April 19, 2020

I dont think he should be anything but proud! — Autumn Yatabe (@SciRocker) April 19, 2020

Omg please let that not be her husband — Lookfat Pushup Guy (@Motownradical) April 19, 2020

Best boy. Key grip. — Dr. Waitman Beorn's Fight Goes On 🇺🇸🇬🇧👊 (@waitmanb) April 19, 2020

Boom!

