This ‘interrupted TV interview’ was made even better by people not getting it

There’s been no shortage of live TV interviews being accidentally interrupted by a member of the family, but this one is more memorable than most …

And it’s fair to say it went viral, madly viral.

But some people weren’t happy about it at all and it made the whole thing even better (probably).

Just in case anyone was wondering, this guy you might have heard of was around to clarify, and he should know.

And here’s the original …

READ MORE

David Baddiel had the perfect one-line response to Katie Hopkins slagging off ‘lefties and their excuse for comedy’

Source @Ivorbaddiel