13 favourite things people said about this weird Matt Hancock photo

There’s been no shortage of photos capturing the very weird times we’re living in right now.

Except this photo of health secretary Matt Hancock opening Birmingham’s NHS Nightingale Hospital, well, it was especially weird. So we asked you for your captions and you didn’t disappoint.

Here are the best you sent us together with a whole bunch of others we spotted online.

1.

But it was all right, everything was all right, the struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Big Brother. pic.twitter.com/ktekoBzD1B — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) April 16, 2020

2.

“Make everyone stand far apart”

“Of course”

“Put my head on a massive terrifying screen”

“Small would be more calming but still fine”

“Have hot water pipes pointing at every last one of their faces”

“I-“

“Label them” pic.twitter.com/ughCX4t4ei — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 16, 2020

3.

“Your brave, compulsory sacrifice is for the good of all Oceania! RELEASED THE HOT WATER!!” pic.twitter.com/qDr0s6uLsk — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) April 16, 2020

4.

5.

"Even social distancing couldn't stop the bi-weekly Ruislip Community College 'Over-50s Hot Yoga' session" — Oonagh (@Okeating) April 16, 2020

6.

Don't think much to the new Apple ad. https://t.co/TRG4k5pahb — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) April 16, 2020

7.

"You can't have a pint! that's nearly an arm full!"

Hancock's half hour – 2020 pic.twitter.com/j4EP40fsoX — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) April 16, 2020

8.

9.

Return to the Mothership and protect Hancock's egg chaaaaamberrrrrr Lay down surpressing fire Bzzt — trouteyes (@trouteyes) April 16, 2020

10.

GIVE HIM HIS OWL BACK SANDRA https://t.co/nCEnk1cAs6 — DG (@donna_gallers) April 16, 2020

11.

Slide to the right…criss cross, criss cross — JadeyF (@Jadeyf) April 16, 2020

12.

These Joe Wicks classes are going downhill. pic.twitter.com/qJVSMLQwOb — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) April 16, 2020

13.

We are at war with Corona. We have always been at war with Corona. Dyson is our ally. — Name cannot be blank (@ChrisTheDJ) April 16, 2020

