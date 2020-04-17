This is surely the funniest and most gripping Millionaire moment you’ve (probably) never seen

ITV’s winning ‘coughing Major’ drama Quiz got everyone talking about Who Wants To Be A Millionaire this week.

There are lots of memorable moments from the show, but none quite as gripping (and very funny) as this, shared by @TomHourigan on Twitter.

One final Millionaire memory – without doubt the best Phone a Friend moment in all the years of the UK show#Quiz pic.twitter.com/OjrmEpn8Qw — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) April 15, 2020

He did it!

S.U.P.E.R.B! — David Reece (@DJReece82) April 16, 2020

The words and the spellings he read out bore absolutely no resemblance to each other. Amazed his call a friend got it right. — Kevberto (@kevberto78) April 16, 2020

And just in case, like a lot of people, you were wondering …

For those asking, Colin did play turpitude, got it right and went on to win £125k. But in a weird twist, the producers withheld his prize money after it emerged he had a criminal conviction for driving off from a petrol station without paying £5. He later received his winnings. pic.twitter.com/XB5XfkK7oA — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) April 16, 2020

