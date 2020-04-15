This collection of Millionaire contestants’ comedy waves really hits the jackpot

If you haven’t watched ITV’s Quiz, about Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’s most notorious contestant, the ‘coughing major’ Charles Ingram, then you really should.

But even if you haven’t watched it (it’s really good) then you’ll enjoy this collection of Millionaire contestants’ comedy waves to camera.

It’s not just their waves that make it so good but the pitch perfect commentary provided by TV producer Jake Graham – @AlbionJake on Twitter – who put them all together.

Go!

Inspired by #Quiz and due to having nothing better to do… here are some of my favourite ‘waves’ from hopeful contestants on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Starting with this dainty effort from Brian. pic.twitter.com/f5NaoHTZtU — Jake Graham (@AlbionJake) April 15, 2020

Here’s a lovely flourish from Alan as if he’s presenting his name to us. pic.twitter.com/FitfWyG17B — Jake Graham (@AlbionJake) April 15, 2020

Scott’s forgotten how to move his hand. pic.twitter.com/wfQ8ovMftV — Jake Graham (@AlbionJake) April 15, 2020

Obviously Kevin is just here for his name. pic.twitter.com/ldAJLIINnY — Jake Graham (@AlbionJake) April 15, 2020

I believe the popular phrase is ‘protect Peter at all costs’. pic.twitter.com/wXkgRdaP3s — Jake Graham (@AlbionJake) April 15, 2020

I’m worried about Eileen, she will not cope under the pressure of the chair. pic.twitter.com/W62DXz6IUr — Jake Graham (@AlbionJake) April 15, 2020

Kay is too transfixed by Chris Tarrant to wave. pic.twitter.com/tybtaX264l — Jake Graham (@AlbionJake) April 15, 2020

Brian puts 110% into everything he does. pic.twitter.com/J6NBTq2SJq — Jake Graham (@AlbionJake) April 15, 2020

Ross is fed up. We’re lucky we got a wave to be honest. pic.twitter.com/bIxpBkfVTc — Jake Graham (@AlbionJake) April 15, 2020

