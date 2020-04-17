Bob Mortimer’s new Train Guy video puts a whole new spin on Joe Wicks

We’ve been very happy to see that a quarantined Train Guy has worked every bit as well as the free and easy version, and that’s thanks to the talent of his creator, Bob Mortimer.

The latest video to drop is no exception.


Having a “virtual toe-to-toe with Joe Wicks” is both topical and so very Train Guy.

The sketch was like manna from Heaven to quarantined tweeters.

Is it okay to call Joe Wicks a fitness chimp?
Let’s place that in the thought fridge and snack on it later.

READ MORE

Bob Mortimer and Matt Berry took Train Guy straight off the rails

Source Bob Mortimer Image Bob Mortimer