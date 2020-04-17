Bob Mortimer’s new Train Guy video puts a whole new spin on Joe Wicks

We’ve been very happy to see that a quarantined Train Guy has worked every bit as well as the free and easy version, and that’s thanks to the talent of his creator, Bob Mortimer.

The latest video to drop is no exception.



Having a “virtual toe-to-toe with Joe Wicks” is both topical and so very Train Guy.

The sketch was like manna from Heaven to quarantined tweeters.

"Geoff Linton shits live pigs." https://t.co/UtuHuVqUtN — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 16, 2020

Bob is shelling it down 💥 https://t.co/USaWV35XpH — Pete Fowler (@petefowlerart) April 16, 2020

Every second of this is genius. Where would we be without him? https://t.co/QODuv2kZsM — Simon Binns (@simonbinns) April 16, 2020

Is it okay to call Joe Wicks a fitness chimp?

Let’s place that in the thought fridge and snack on it later.

Bob Mortimer and Matt Berry took Train Guy straight off the rails

