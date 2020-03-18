Bob Mortimer and Matt Berry took Train Guy straight off the rails

It’s a special treat when Bob Mortimer posts one of his superbly cringeworthy Train Guy sketches, with his all-too-realistic business-speak and entitled air, as he chats to Col about Geoff Linton.

What we’ve never seen is another one of the team – until now. Not only have we got a glimpse of the Geoff Linton, but it turns out he’s voiced by comedy legend, Matt Berry.

Train Guy .. Geoff Linton virtual F2F pic.twitter.com/B4lL1oo77y — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) March 17, 2020

Could Train Guy really be called Dick? Of course, Col got to hear the upshot of their conversation.

Train Guy… Phil Collins Tickets pic.twitter.com/CeMLzVJptl — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) March 17, 2020

The revelation blew people away.

GEOFF LINTON’S IDENTITY IS REVEALED!

Matt Berry taking things to the next level. And is Train Guy now revealed to be named Dick, or is he just calling him a dick?

This story has legs. https://t.co/7zNia89FNV — Michael MacLeod (@MichaelMacLeod1) March 17, 2020

The disintegrating fabric of our society is being held together by Bob Mortimer, and Bob Mortimer alone. https://t.co/Eav4sFd8tg — herd immunity for our time (@misslucyp) March 17, 2020

Train Guy is my absolute favourite thing on Twitter right now… 😂 https://t.co/wSAREmkpWH — Jona Sewell (@WanderingRev) March 17, 2020

BBC Sports Correspondent Natalie Pirks posted a deep and meaningful truth.

A series is needed. These are desperate times and only Train Guy, Col and Geoff Linton can get us through. https://t.co/7v8p9neiZc — Natalie Pirks (@Natpirks) March 17, 2020

The next government update had better be to announce that Dick, Geoff and Col are the new cabinet.

