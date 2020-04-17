15 of the best – or worst – lockdown baking disasters

Through a mixture of boredom and a desire for those non-essential treats that we’re apparently not supposed to be buying, people have been embracing baking as a new thing during the Covid lockdown.

For some reason there’s been a banana bread pandemic, which seems like a waste of a good banana, especially if this happens.

Guess I can't join the banana bread club. #nailedit pic.twitter.com/0Q9W2IXnyv — Stephanie Sparkles (@SSparklesDaily) April 13, 2020

Stephanie isn’t the only person to have a bit of a baking disaster, because there are also these.

2.

This was supposed to be a nice, neat, braided circle of chocolate, caramel, and banana filled chocolate yeast bread, but the strands all burst and it ended up looking like a pan of Sasquatch feces. Tasted ok, though 😀 pic.twitter.com/gRv9PmyUjn — amanda hugandkiss nobody nearⓋ (@wendybyrdm) April 12, 2020

3.

Hello. You may win most-failed banana bread, but I am champion of most-failed normal bread. I give you this: pic.twitter.com/X6OLr9DAF8 — Kelly Hevel (@KellyHevel) April 12, 2020

4.

As failed as my bunnies? pic.twitter.com/I3U0XSGMBe — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) April 12, 2020

5.

#StayAtHome & be productive. I’m not much of a baker. I can cook alright, but baking…not so much. So, today I tried my hand at some lighthouse cookies, since I’m from Florida. How do you think they turned out? pic.twitter.com/kKmB07XPmB — Justice Seeker is sheltering at home ☮️ (@tizzywoman) March 28, 2020

6.

help my cookies are not social distancing pic.twitter.com/n8yVSdjSvJ — Yasmine Salam 🇱🇧 (@yasminesalam_) March 26, 2020

8. Expectation versus reality



9.

10.

My wife has started baking. And now we know why she doesn’t normally bake cakes. pic.twitter.com/fK3hA37fas — Tommy (@NYCFirm) April 1, 2020

11. These should have been cinnamon rolls. RIP



12.

Quarantine baking Take One. Half of the cookies are burnt, half are raw, and the fire alarm is going off. Lessons for the future.

1) My fire alarm works well

2) My neighbours are alert

3) My baking skills can only improve from here. Good thing I didn’t start with bread. pic.twitter.com/LU73Vp2u6f — Scott Searle (@scottsearle) March 30, 2020

13. The rainbow has become a special lockdown message to help people cope. Not these ones, though.



14.

Tried out my 30 year old bread making machine today. Didn’t go well pic.twitter.com/TvRmLcEgPb — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) March 22, 2020

15.

I've attempted to be the next great baker and so far I have burned

-cake

-brownies

-conchas

-pizza

And I dont know whats next.#bakingfail

Todays attempt chocolate cake . pic.twitter.com/9M9atfSxjJ — Laura Sierra (@xicanalaura) April 14, 2020

Finally, even when you can’t bake, you can still invent a fantastic new glue.

Quarantine has reconfirmed what I already knew… Baking is NOT my strong suit 😂#bakingfail #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/874f5T77ae — Charli (@CharliEmAlO) April 16, 2020

