This cake version of New Zealand’s PM will haunt your dreams

New Zealand comedian, Laura Daniel, attempted to bake a cake of the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, for a segment on TV show Seven Sharp, but it didn’t go according to plan.

Here’s the result.

Laura jokingly apologised via Instagram.

They say don’t bake your Heroes

But I wanted to try anyway.

I’m deeply sorry @jacindaardern I truly tried my best with what I had available.

It found its way to Twitter, where it got the reaction you’d expect.

this has broken me pic.twitter.com/x5FqwfKH0Y — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) April 15, 2020

Are those… real human teeth?? https://t.co/Sdy4tgWLuL — ✨ Dean Tāne ✨ (@Maccadaynu) April 15, 2020

Fashion designer Thula Sindi had this less than generous assessment.

Actually, he has a point.

