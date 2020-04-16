This cake version of New Zealand’s PM will haunt your dreams
New Zealand comedian, Laura Daniel, attempted to bake a cake of the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, for a segment on TV show Seven Sharp, but it didn’t go according to plan.
Here’s the result.
Laura jokingly apologised via Instagram.
They say don’t bake your Heroes
But I wanted to try anyway.
I’m deeply sorry @jacindaardern I truly tried my best with what I had available.
It found its way to Twitter, where it got the reaction you’d expect.
this has broken me pic.twitter.com/x5FqwfKH0Y
— Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) April 15, 2020
Enjoy your nightmares everyone! https://t.co/ZvuAZRmMmI
— Zsófia #StayHomeSaveLives (@crimethink) April 15, 2020
Are those… real human teeth?? https://t.co/Sdy4tgWLuL
— ✨ Dean Tāne ✨ (@Maccadaynu) April 15, 2020
Nailed it. https://t.co/LBAA4Bgtdi
— Zema Nje(Nje is silent) (@ZemaSoks) April 15, 2020
Fashion designer Thula Sindi had this less than generous assessment.
Looks like Pennywise with braids 😅😅😂😂😂😂😂🙆🏾♀ https://t.co/2JBFirU5p5 pic.twitter.com/3YOAJoG1jc
— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) April 15, 2020
Actually, he has a point.
Source Laura Daniel Image Guardian, Laura Daniel