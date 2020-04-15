CNN’s chyron writer was brutally honest about Trump’s briefing meltdown

On Monday, Donald Trump‘s press briefing on the coronavirus was extraordinary due to the President choosing to air a video supposedly demonstrating how well he had been handling the crisis.

It was less extraordinary that he verbally attacked journalists for asking questions. Here’s a glimpse of the propaganda video.

Straight up North Korea-style propaganda going on right now in the White House briefing room. Get a load of the dramatic music. pic.twitter.com/p3KO6Ap2Sp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020

The full thing rewrites history in a way most effectively summed up by the phrase “Four legs good, two legs better.”

This is how he reacted to questioning by CBS reporter, Paula Reid.

Daaaaamn this reporter is my shero! pic.twitter.com/8w9sYdGqs3 — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) April 13, 2020

The meltdown didn’t pass unnoticed by the person writing CNN’s chyrons, which report the briefing in a succinct and devastatingly honest fashion.

The CNN chyron writer has had it pic.twitter.com/JQIfO0cePz — Stay. The Fuck. Home. (@OhHaiDRol) April 13, 2020

Writer @OhHaiDRol wasn’t the only person to spot brutal chyrons.

Astonishing captions on the CNN coverage of Trump's press conference. pic.twitter.com/rAwgCP95DQ — Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) April 13, 2020

Photo-editor extraordinaire, Chris Barker, summed up all the chyrons in this one of his own.

Nailed it.

Source @OhHaiDRol Image @OhHaiDRol