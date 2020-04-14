Virology expert Trump thinks the “genius” Covid-19 has outwitted antibiotics

In an update on the effects of Covid-19 on the US, Donald Trump went off on a weird tangent, talking about the virus as though it were a super-villain.

Of course, there was also the small matter of antibiotics being a treatment for bacterial infections, and nothing to do with the coronavirus.

Trump’s latest public display of ignorance received the reaction you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Finally, the briefing reminded actor Sanjeev Kohli of something else.

READ MORE

Donald Trump claims to be a natural virologist – 8 sick burns

Source @atrupar Image @atrupar, @fusion_medical_animation on Unsplash