Virology expert Trump thinks the “genius” Covid-19 has outwitted antibiotics
In an update on the effects of Covid-19 on the US, Donald Trump went off on a weird tangent, talking about the virus as though it were a super-villain.
TRUMP: "The germ has gotten so brilliant that the antibiotic can't keep up with it … there's a whole genius to it … not only is it hidden, but it's very smart." pic.twitter.com/oXhF2IIBYB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2020
Of course, there was also the small matter of antibiotics being a treatment for bacterial infections, and nothing to do with the coronavirus.
Trump’s latest public display of ignorance received the reaction you’d expect.
If you ever feel unqualified for a job, remember the man leading America through a pandemic *still* doesn’t know that antibiotics won’t work on a virus 4 months into the outbreak https://t.co/Ub6ezguV8M
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 11, 2020
Any journalist, scientist, politician or civil servant who doesn’t say “stop talking you thick arse-hole” whenever he tries to say ANYTHING is derelict in their duty. A simple “shh, adults talking” should do it. https://t.co/A7jnsUd5EK
— Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) April 11, 2020
Stable Genius you say?! pic.twitter.com/6jrDyXOoVG
— Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) April 11, 2020
Sounds like my Primary FRCA Pharmacology Viva pic.twitter.com/WCCaCiQWxC
— Dave Jones ️ (@WelshGasDoc) April 10, 2020
Nope. Try again, stupid. https://t.co/fk0IT3EVJL
— Craig Mazin (@clmazin) April 10, 2020
The President, however, is NOT a genius.
He may be a virus… https://t.co/5hl0ZlR0PE
— Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) April 10, 2020
Taps mic, I am no doctor, but antibiotics are for bacterial infections pic.twitter.com/ZWatBnFLBa
— •• (@agirlcalledlina) April 10, 2020
Finally, the briefing reminded actor Sanjeev Kohli of something else.
Here’s a five year old pitching a disaster movie to a studio
RT @eliistender10: Stable Genius you say?! pic.twitter.com/QboHy5Dzni
— Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) April 11, 2020
Source @atrupar