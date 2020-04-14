Virology expert Trump thinks the “genius” Covid-19 has outwitted antibiotics

In an update on the effects of Covid-19 on the US, Donald Trump went off on a weird tangent, talking about the virus as though it were a super-villain.

TRUMP: "The germ has gotten so brilliant that the antibiotic can't keep up with it … there's a whole genius to it … not only is it hidden, but it's very smart." pic.twitter.com/oXhF2IIBYB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2020

Of course, there was also the small matter of antibiotics being a treatment for bacterial infections, and nothing to do with the coronavirus.

Trump’s latest public display of ignorance received the reaction you’d expect.

If you ever feel unqualified for a job, remember the man leading America through a pandemic *still* doesn’t know that antibiotics won’t work on a virus 4 months into the outbreak https://t.co/Ub6ezguV8M — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 11, 2020

Any journalist, scientist, politician or civil servant who doesn’t say “stop talking you thick arse-hole” whenever he tries to say ANYTHING is derelict in their duty. A simple “shh, adults talking” should do it. https://t.co/A7jnsUd5EK — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) April 11, 2020

Sounds like my Primary FRCA Pharmacology Viva pic.twitter.com/WCCaCiQWxC — Dave Jones ️‍ (@WelshGasDoc) April 10, 2020

The President, however, is NOT a genius.

He may be a virus… https://t.co/5hl0ZlR0PE — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) April 10, 2020

Taps mic, I am no doctor, but antibiotics are for bacterial infections pic.twitter.com/ZWatBnFLBa — •• (@agirlcalledlina) April 10, 2020

Finally, the briefing reminded actor Sanjeev Kohli of something else.

Here’s a five year old pitching a disaster movie to a studio RT @eliistender10: Stable Genius you say?! pic.twitter.com/QboHy5Dzni — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) April 11, 2020

Source @atrupar Image @atrupar, @fusion_medical_animation on Unsplash