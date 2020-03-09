Donald Trump claims to be a natural virologist – 8 sick burns

The definition of the Dunning-Kruger effect in psychology is “a cognitive bias in which people assess their cognitive ability as greater than it is.” Thanks, Wiki. Same time tomorrow, yeah? Cool.

The reason we’re mentioning this psychological phenomenon is that it’s probably the best explanation for this clip of Donald Trump.

Here's Trump rambling at length about how smart he is and how well he understands public health pic.twitter.com/1Co6MaRkzl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

The visit to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) was made more ironic by the fact that the President has slashed their budget, making it more difficult for them to respond to the current crisis.

Writer, actor and politically savvy tweeter, Alex Andreou paraphrased it perfectly.

“Maybe I should have done that instead of running for President”. “That” being becoming a professor of epidemiology. https://t.co/w5YsMYShCE — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 7, 2020

He could have named a disease after himself, had he entered that field, and it would have been the best disease …no other diseases would have done the numbers of the Trumpimonas richdickiensis.

As well as Alex’ insightful comment, we very much enjoyed these.

1.

I’m not sure there’s a single emergency that @realDonaldTrump is less well-situated to handle than a public health crisis. He doesn’t value science.

He doesn’t value expertise.

He’s a germophobe.

He has no empathy.

He can’t admit mistakes.

All that matters is how it affects him. https://t.co/LyrmZUroHD — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) March 6, 2020

2.

If grandad were talking this nutty, you'd pour him another and help him tune the television machine to Green Acres. https://t.co/l3FsqDrwKu — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 6, 2020

3.

The other people in this clip. I mean seriously. They work in disease control! To just stand there with the naked emperor and act normal. I couldn’t do it. People are so weird. https://t.co/GlDBlwrD3r — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) March 7, 2020

4

How is this man’s out-of-control delusional narcissism not massively alarming to everyone everywhere? https://t.co/vuoIHlJY7a — Paul Myers (@pulmyears) March 6, 2020

5.

The sheer stupidity of this man will be written about in history books for literal centuries. https://t.co/hjlsiJD5j1 — Hutch (@hutchinson) March 7, 2020

6.

One of the disturbing lessons of the Trump era is that human nature somehow compels all sorts of normal people who clearly and rightly think a powerful person is saying things that are insane to just stand there silently without any willingness to speak out against the insanity. https://t.co/htZ3eXAjmE — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 7, 2020

7.

Paging Dr. Dunning and Dr. Kruger. You're both needed in the OR. https://t.co/phEAyRPBVi — Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) March 7, 2020

8.

“I’m really an expert at the elements of medic. Many people are saying it. The best. All the elements are great, really really great. If it were up to me I’d have bought all the elements and solved this virus last week, but we’ll see what happens. Could be bad, could be good.” https://t.co/eZNvE2u167 — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) March 6, 2020

Finally, Jeffrey Wright edited the clip to show what this CDC doctor thought of what he was hearing.

Watch a man's soul escape his body. pic.twitter.com/8FKwG9p7qU — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 7, 2020

We really wish that naked emperor image hadn’t been put into our minds.

